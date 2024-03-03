NFC Rumors: Justin Fields, Kirk Cousins, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says the sources he spoke with at the combine estimated the Bears could get a Day 2 pick for QB Justin Fields . He added Chicago hasn’t shown its hand yet for its plans at the position but it’s believed they have a loose deadline of trying to trade Fields by the start of free agency.

Fowler lists the Falcons, Raiders, Vikings and Steelers as teams on the radar for a Fields trade. He notes there's plenty of smoke around Atlanta but Fields isn't believed to be their top choice.

Adam Jahns of The Athletic names the Falcons, Broncos, Raiders, Patriots, and Steelers as teams to keep an eye on as potential trade options for Fields.

Regarding the Falcons, Jahns writes Fields’ arm strength will be appealing to OC Zac Robinson .

Jahns doesn't expect the Broncos to give up a lot of draft capital in exchange for Fields, given he's had ball-security issues similar to Russell Wilson last season.

As for Las Vegas, Jahns feels the Raiders are "very unlikely" to pursue Fields because new OC Luke Getsy was fired from Chicago after working with the quarterback.

Although New England may be likely to select a quarterback at No. 3 overall, Jahns could see them opting to draft Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. and trade for Fields.

Regarding Pittsburgh, Jahns points out GM Omar Khan has previously done business with Chicago, and Fields' mobility could provide a wrinkle in new OC Arthur Smith's run-heavy system. Fields' arm strength could also benefit WR George Pickens.

According to Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda, the Bears are reportedly close to a deal that would send Fields to the Atlanta Falcons. Other reports, however, have said Fields isn't Atlanta's top choice.

Lions

ESPN’s Dan Graziano mentions the Lions and WR Amon-Ra St. Brown are working on a contract extension that will pay St. Brown somewhere between $26 and $28 million per year.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler notes Lions G Jonah Jackson is set up to do well for himself in free agency with a strong market brewing at the position. Jackson could end up signing for $16 million a year or more.

is set up to do well for himself in free agency with a strong market brewing at the position. Jackson could end up signing for $16 million a year or more. Fowler also heard the Lions seem set on adding a high-end cornerback this offseason and should be a team to watch in a potential trade for Chiefs CB L’Jarius Sneed.

Packers

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst has mentioned the chance of Green Bay using a top 100 selection to add a veteran player multiple times this offseason. They have five picks in the top 100 if they’re looking to make a move.

“(The team’s draft capital) also gives us a little bit of flexibility, whether it’s moving around within the draft or if there’s players out there, veteran players, that are available, that could be a possibility as well,” Gutekunst said, via an interview with Packers.com. “With some of the things we’ve done in the past, we’ve set ourselves up to have some flexibility and ammunition as we go into this draft.”

Vikings

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says he gets the sense the Vikings still want QB Kirk Cousins to return but the veteran has a specific idea in mind of what he wants on a new contract and Minnesota isn’t willing to go there yet.

Graziano adds the ball is in the team's court right now, as while Cousins and his family love Minnesota, the quarterback doesn't plan to take a hometown discount. Cousins' deal is set to void on March 12, one day after the negotiating period for free agents opens on March 11.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Vikings loosely expect Cousins to test his negotiating window to see what his market is like. The downside is that puts their plans with other free agents, like OLB Danielle Hunter , on hold.

, on hold. Graziano says the Vikings have made some efforts to try and re-sign Hunter but he might be the top edge rusher available in free agency and could cash in huge. Fowler says the word at the Combine was that Hunter was seeking well over $20 million a year on his next deal.

Graziano mentions a long-term deal for WR Justin Jefferson remains a priority for the Vikings, it’s just a question of how far above $30 million a year the star wideout lands.

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell on Cousins: "I think Kirk wants to be a Viking. He knows we want him to be a Viking. Hopefully, we can work to get there," via KFAN1003.

Vikings GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah says they're in a "great place" with Cousins. He added that "[they] have our interests" and "he has his" and the two sides will see if they can meet in the middle. (Kevin Seifert)

Adofo-Mensah did say that he thinks the Vikings can win a Super Bowl with Cousins.

As for negotiations to extend Jefferson, Adofo-Mensah said “last year, we got unbelievably close” to a deal and he remains optimistic they will get an agreement in place. (Arif Hasan)