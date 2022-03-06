NFC Rumors: Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions
- Per PFN’s Aaron Wilson, the Detroit Lions are hiring Cameron Davis as their assistant DL coach.
- PFN’s Tony Pauline reports the Lions have shown a lot of interest in Kentucky WR Wan’Dale Robinson.
- Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson revealed after his combine workout that he had met with the Detroit Lions during his times in Indianapolis. (Dave Birkett)
- Cincinnati LB Myjai Sanders named the Vikings, Lions, and Commanders as teams that stood out to him during combine interviews. “I had a formal (interview) with the Vikings and I really liked them.” (Chris Tomasson)
Packers
- The Athletic’s Matt Schneidman writes earlier reports of teams having trade compensation lined up with the Packers for QB Aaron Rodgers are simply untrue.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano says his sense of the situation is anyone other than Rodgers who says they know what is going to happen is lying, and Rodgers himself might not even have made a decision yet.
- He adds Rodgers was obviously the talk of the Combine but it all seemed rooted in outside speculation. What he does know is that the team has tried hard to recruit him back and there have been talks about what a new deal would look like. However, other teams like the Broncos don’t feel like they’re out of the running yet.
- Graziano mentions that while the Packers wait for word from Rodgers, they’re being incredibly careful not to say or do anything that could offend him. For example, he notes he was having a good talk with one Packers official until he asked a specific question about Rodgers, at which point the person turned around and walked away without a word.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes he’s heard the proposed new deal is for three or four years in length to help spread out the cap hit and both he and Graziano expect it to make Rodgers the league’s highest-paid player.
- He adds the Broncos remain “all-in” on a potential deal for Rodgers, and his camp is aware of that. Fowler mentions the Steelers are involved but more on the periphery of the situation.
- However, one source Fowler talked to was doubtful that another team would be able to meet Green Bay’s asking price even if Rodgers decided he wanted out.
- Fowler notes Rodgers has wanted a low cap hit in the first year of the deal to allow the team to re-sign LB De’Vondre Campbell, and he expects that to be among the team’s first priorities once this situation is resolved.
Vikings
- Chad Graff of The Athletic notes the Vikings are unlikely to pick up their fifth-year option on C Garrett Bradbury this offseason.
- While the Kirk Cousins situation remains a top priority for the Vikings this offseason, Graff mentions that determiningDanielle Hunter’s future will be No. 2 on their list.
- Hunter is owed an $18 million bonus if he’s still on the roster as of March 20 so the Vikings will need to have some sort of resolution before then. Minnesota has said that they view Hunter as a valuable piece of their defense and expect him to play edge rusher in their new 3-4 base defense.
- Graff mentions that if Hunter doesn’t want to play in a 3-4 or restructure his contract, the Vikings could consider releasing him for $18.6 million of cap space.
