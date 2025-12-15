NFL Announces International Player Pathway Class Of 2026

The NFL officially announced the International Player Pathway Class of 2026.

Introducing the International Player Pathway Class of 2026, featuring 13 athletes representing 10 nations around the world! 🏈🌍 The IPP program identifies elite global talent with the aim of providing selected athletes with the opportunity to improve and develop their skills… pic.twitter.com/ei5KFS5uk2 — NFL (@NFL) December 15, 2025

The following a list of the International Player Pathway Class of 2026:

Kaia Clarkin – Australia, New Zealand Kaylan Faumui – Australia, Samoa Jarrod Gray – Australia, New Zealand Felix Lepper – Germany Kansei Matsuzawa – Japan Joshua Weru – Kenya Laekin Vakalahi – Australia, New Zealand Collins Arogunjo – Nigeria Uar Bernard – Nigeria Michael Daramola – Nigeria Chibuike Madu – Nigeria Anjola Oketola – Nigeria Seydou Traore – Algeria, Ivory Coast, United Kingdom

“We’re thrilled to welcome a new group of talented international athletes to the 2026 IPP program,” said NFL Director of International Football Development Patrick Long. “The IPP program is a key component of the growth of our game globally, providing a pathway for these elite athletes, a number of whom have gone on to achieve tremendous success in the NFL and beyond. We wish the Class of 2026 the very best of luck as they get to work next month and look forward to following their progress in the new year.”

Athletes in the program are invited to train on the field and in the classroom for 10 weeks at X3 Performance and Physical Therapy in Fort Myers, Florida, before they showcase their skills to NFL scouts.

The IPP program is part of a long-term commitment by the NFL and its 32 clubs to accelerate global football development efforts and establish a pathway for international talent to play the game at the highest level.

Traore, 23, was a three-star recruit and the 153-ranked receiver in the 2021 recruiting class out of Clearwater, Florida. He committed to Arkansas State and transferred to Colorado after two seasons before transferring again to Mississippi State after one semester with the Buffaloes, where he didn’t play.

In his collegiate career, Traore appeared in 47 games over four seasons with Arkansas State and Mississippi State. He caught 130 passes for 1,471 yards and 10 touchdowns.