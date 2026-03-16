NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses For 2025

The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit.

In total, players will receive $542 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.

Per the league’s official release:

“NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season, the NFL announced today. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

“Cornerback NAHSHON WRIGHT, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, earned the highest amount among all NFL players for the 2025 League Year Performance-Based Pay program. His $1,441,397 distribution will more than double his 2025 salary. Wright was the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 third-round draft choice out of Oregon State. He participated in 97% of plays on defense and approximately 4% of the club’s special team plays.

“For the first time in program history, the top 25 earners will each exceed $1 million in Performance Based Pay. Players have been paid nearly $3.3 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.”

Rank PLAYER 2025 CLUB POS. Rookie YEAR Draft Rd DISTRIBUTION 1 Nahshon Wright Bears CB 2021 3 $ 1,441,397 2 Ronnie Hickman Browns FS 2023 UDFA $ 1,293,843 3 Elijah Wilkinson Falcons T 2017 UDFA $ 1,272,054 4 Nick Scott Panthers FS 2019 7 $ 1,262,216 5 Chris Paul Commanders G 2022 7 $ 1,202,142 6 Andrew Vorhees Ravens G 2023 7 $ 1,199,318 7 Jalen Redmond Vikings DE 2023 UDFA $ 1,184,087 8 Mason McCormick Steelers G 2024 4 $ 1,173,614 9 Chamarri Conner Chiefs SS 2023 4 $ 1,150,312 10 Craig Woodson Patriots SS 2025 4 $ 1,149,910 11 Xavier Watts Falcons FS 2025 3 $ 1,144,510 12 Riley Moss Broncos CB 2023 3 $ 1,136,103 13 Devin White Raiders OLB 2019 1 $ 1,133,486 14 Payton Wilson Steelers ILB 2024 3 $ 1,102,206 15 Jack Jones Dolphins CB 2022 4 $ 1,101,585

16 Anthony Bradford Seahawks G 2023 4 $ 1,098,394 17 O’Cyrus Torrence Bills G 2023 2 $ 1,091,163 18 Matt Goncalves Colts G 2024 3 $ 1,083,538 19 Kingsley Suamataia Chiefs G 2024 2 $ 1,067,367 20 Antonio Johnson Jaguars SS 2023 5 $ 1,065,214 21 Malachi Moore Jets SS 2025 4 $ 1,042,230 22 Dane Belton Giants SS 2022 4 $ 1,023,291 23 Drake Thomas Seahawks ILB 2023 UDFA $ 1,022,512 24 Jordan Battle Bengals SS 2023 3 $ 1,021,703 25 Evan Williams Packers FS 2024 4 $ 1,003,098