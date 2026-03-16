NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses For 2025

By
Nate Bouda
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The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit. 

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In total, players will receive $542 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.

Per the league’s official release:

“NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season, the NFL announced today. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.

“Cornerback NAHSHON WRIGHT, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, earned the highest amount among all NFL players for the 2025 League Year Performance-Based Pay program. His $1,441,397 distribution will more than double his 2025 salary. Wright was the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 third-round draft choice out of Oregon State. He participated in 97% of plays on defense and approximately 4% of the club’s special team plays.

“For the first time in program history, the top 25 earners will each exceed $1 million in Performance Based Pay.  Players have been paid nearly $3.3 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.”

Rank PLAYER 2025 CLUB POS. Rookie YEAR Draft Rd DISTRIBUTION
1  Nahshon Wright Bears CB 2021 3  $      1,441,397
2  Ronnie Hickman Browns FS 2023 UDFA  $      1,293,843
3  Elijah Wilkinson Falcons T 2017 UDFA  $      1,272,054
4  Nick Scott Panthers FS 2019 7  $      1,262,216
5  Chris Paul Commanders G 2022 7  $      1,202,142
6  Andrew Vorhees Ravens G 2023 7  $      1,199,318
7  Jalen Redmond Vikings DE 2023 UDFA  $      1,184,087
8  Mason McCormick Steelers G 2024 4  $      1,173,614
9  Chamarri Conner Chiefs SS 2023 4  $      1,150,312
10  Craig Woodson Patriots SS 2025 4  $      1,149,910
11  Xavier Watts Falcons FS 2025 3  $      1,144,510
12  Riley Moss Broncos CB 2023 3  $      1,136,103
13  Devin White Raiders OLB 2019 1  $      1,133,486
14  Payton Wilson Steelers ILB 2024 3  $      1,102,206
15  Jack Jones Dolphins CB 2022 4  $      1,101,585
 
 
16  Anthony Bradford Seahawks G 2023 4  $      1,098,394
17  O’Cyrus Torrence Bills G 2023 2  $      1,091,163
18  Matt Goncalves Colts G 2024 3  $      1,083,538
19  Kingsley Suamataia Chiefs G 2024 2  $      1,067,367
20  Antonio Johnson Jaguars SS 2023 5  $      1,065,214
21  Malachi Moore Jets SS 2025 4  $      1,042,230
22  Dane Belton Giants SS 2022 4  $      1,023,291
23  Drake Thomas Seahawks ILB 2023 UDFA  $      1,022,512
24  Jordan Battle Bengals SS 2023 3  $      1,021,703
25  Evan Williams Packers FS 2024 4  $      1,003,098
 
 

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