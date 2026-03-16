NFL Announces Top 25 Performance Incentive Bonuses For 2025

The NFL announced the top 25 earners from the Performance-Based pay benefit.
In total, players will receive $542 million in additional pay as a part of the program, with the amount per player calculated based on snaps and salary levels.
Per the league’s official release:
“NFL players will receive more than $542 million in Performance-Based Pay for their performance during the 2025 season, the NFL announced today. The Performance-Based Pay program is a collectively bargained benefit that compensates all players based upon their playing time and salary levels.
“Cornerback NAHSHON WRIGHT, who spent last season with the Chicago Bears, earned the highest amount among all NFL players for the 2025 League Year Performance-Based Pay program. His $1,441,397 distribution will more than double his 2025 salary. Wright was the Dallas Cowboys’ 2021 third-round draft choice out of Oregon State. He participated in 97% of plays on defense and approximately 4% of the club’s special team plays.
“For the first time in program history, the top 25 earners will each exceed $1 million in Performance Based Pay. Players have been paid nearly $3.3 billion cumulatively since the inception of the Performance-Based Pay program, which was implemented during the 2002 season as part of the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement with the NFL Players Association, and has been carried forward in three subsequent collective bargaining agreements.”
|Rank
|PLAYER
|2025 CLUB
|POS.
|Rookie YEAR
|Draft Rd
|DISTRIBUTION
|1
|Nahshon Wright
|Bears
|CB
|2021
|3
|$ 1,441,397
|2
|Ronnie Hickman
|Browns
|FS
|2023
|UDFA
|$ 1,293,843
|3
|Elijah Wilkinson
|Falcons
|T
|2017
|UDFA
|$ 1,272,054
|4
|Nick Scott
|Panthers
|FS
|2019
|7
|$ 1,262,216
|5
|Chris Paul
|Commanders
|G
|2022
|7
|$ 1,202,142
|6
|Andrew Vorhees
|Ravens
|G
|2023
|7
|$ 1,199,318
|7
|Jalen Redmond
|Vikings
|DE
|2023
|UDFA
|$ 1,184,087
|8
|Mason McCormick
|Steelers
|G
|2024
|4
|$ 1,173,614
|9
|Chamarri Conner
|Chiefs
|SS
|2023
|4
|$ 1,150,312
|10
|Craig Woodson
|Patriots
|SS
|2025
|4
|$ 1,149,910
|11
|Xavier Watts
|Falcons
|FS
|2025
|3
|$ 1,144,510
|12
|Riley Moss
|Broncos
|CB
|2023
|3
|$ 1,136,103
|13
|Devin White
|Raiders
|OLB
|2019
|1
|$ 1,133,486
|14
|Payton Wilson
|Steelers
|ILB
|2024
|3
|$ 1,102,206
|15
|Jack Jones
|Dolphins
|CB
|2022
|4
|$ 1,101,585
|16
|Anthony Bradford
|Seahawks
|G
|2023
|4
|$ 1,098,394
|17
|O’Cyrus Torrence
|Bills
|G
|2023
|2
|$ 1,091,163
|18
|Matt Goncalves
|Colts
|G
|2024
|3
|$ 1,083,538
|19
|Kingsley Suamataia
|Chiefs
|G
|2024
|2
|$ 1,067,367
|20
|Antonio Johnson
|Jaguars
|SS
|2023
|5
|$ 1,065,214
|21
|Malachi Moore
|Jets
|SS
|2025
|4
|$ 1,042,230
|22
|Dane Belton
|Giants
|SS
|2022
|4
|$ 1,023,291
|23
|Drake Thomas
|Seahawks
|ILB
|2023
|UDFA
|$ 1,022,512
|24
|Jordan Battle
|Bengals
|SS
|2023
|3
|$ 1,021,703
|25
|Evan Williams
|Packers
|FS
|2024
|4
|$ 1,003,098
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