NFL Combine Cancels Bubble Environment For Attending Players

The Combine announced Monday that they will no longer force players to take part in a bubble environment as part of this year’s event.

Combine has been “unbubbled” for players in attendance, per a memo sent out tonight. pic.twitter.com/916Up4E8LB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 21, 2022

Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported yesterday that agents representing more than 150 draft prospects are organizing a boycott of all testing, on-field workouts and interviews at next month’s NFL scouting combine if heavy “bubble” restrictions aren’t changed.

Rapoport mentioned that unless the NFL and the combine agreed to ease those restrictions — allow players access to their full team of coaches, trainers, ATCs et al. as in past years — many of this year’s top prospects would only do medical evaluations.

On Saturday, the combine informed prospects that they are permitted to invite one “medical support person” that must be fully vaccinated. The combine was set to provide all meals and snacks and prospects would stay in a “bubble” environment with limited exceptions.

Any players who violate the new policies would be disqualified from further participation and sent home.

The Combine also announced that they have revamped their workout schedule, which will begin on Tuesday, March 1 and include player measurements, bench press and on-field workouts during the same day.

Previously, the combine held measurements, bench press and on-field workouts were performed on separate days.

The NFLPA issued the following statement supporting the prospects even though they don’t represent them:

“We have spoken to several agents to reinforce our long standing opposition to the NFL Scouting Combine and agree and support the decisions by those to not attend. The combination of the NFL’s proposed “bubble” and fact that we still have an antiquated system of every team doctor examining players and having them perform yet again needs serious modification or elimination. While we do not represent these players we have advocated for their rights to fair treatment.

“Our union has always encouraged players to take control of their careers from the very beginning and we appreciate that agents are looking at ways to support that goal.“