NFL Competition Committee Proposes Five Rule Changes For League Meetings

The NFL announced the league competition committee has proposed five rule changes to be voted upon during next week’s annual league meetings in Arizona.

The following are the proposed rule changes that will be discussed:

Permit the kicking team to declare an onside kick at any time during the game. Eliminate the kicking team’s incentive to intentionally kick the ball out of bounds when kicking off from the 50-yard line. Modify the kickoff alignment requirements for the receiving team in the setup zone. Allow League personnel to consult with on-field officials when considering disqualifications for both flagrant football acts and non-football acts without being called on the field. For one year only, allow the NFL Officiating Department to correct clear and obvious misses by on-field officials that impact the game, in the event of a work stoppage involving the game officials represented by the NFL Referees Association.

Additionally, the NFL announced three bylaw proposals regarding scheduling, business days and PUP practice periods.

They also officially included the resolution proposals from Pittsburgh regarding phone calls during legal tampering period, and Cleveland’s proposal to be allowed to trade draft picks up to five years in the future.