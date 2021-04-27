NFL Draft Notes: Caleb Farley, Risers & Fallers, Quarterbacks

Caleb Farley

Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley is one of the wildcards of the first round. An impressive athlete and talented player, Farley was widely expected to be battling Patrick Surtain II and Jaycee Horn to be the first corner off the board.

However, Farley needed back surgery in March, which was his second in as many years. Farley’s doctor has told teams that he’ll be ready to go by training camp but back issues can linger and Farley also suffered a torn ACL in 2017. Those medical questions, which have been harder to answer this year than in past seasons due to pandemic restrictions, have injected uncertainty into Farley’s draft stock.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report that several NFL general managers told them they have no major medical concerns and they still expect Farley to be a first-round pick. Others are more concerned and think he could slide to the second. Farley’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, expects Farley to be off the board by the 20th pick.

“I’ve had multiple teams tell me that in the middle of the draft, they are going to draft him,” Rosenhaus said. “I don’t expect him to make it to pick No. 20. I’m convinced, based on my discussions, that he’ll go in the first 20 picks.”

Risers & Fallers

Quarterbacks

ESPN’s Todd McShay says from what he’s hearing there’s not really a consensus on how the league rates Alabama QB Mac Jones , North Dakota State QB Trey Lance and Ohio State QB Justin Fields .

, North Dakota State QB and Ohio State QB . McShay adds two people raised the possibility to him of Stanford QB Davis Mills being a surprise first-round pick and sneaks into the end of the round.

being a surprise first-round pick and sneaks into the end of the round. One general manager told McShay he expects Mills, Florida’s Kyle Trask and Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond to be off the board by the end of the second round. He thinks the Bears, Patriots, Washington and possibly the Broncos are teams to watch for those guys.