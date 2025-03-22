NFL Draft Notes: Jalen Milroe, Tetairoa McMillan, Titans

NFL Draft

SI’s Albert Breer believes Texas WR Matthew Golden has emerged as the potential first wide receiver off the board in April’s draft.

Breer said Arizona WR Tetairoa McMillan ran in the mid 4.5's during his pro-day, which was hand-timed by three different teams. Golden, on the other hand, ran a laser-timed 4.29 at the combine and has been rising up draft boards.

Ohio State WR Emeka Egbuka and Missouri WR Luther Burden III are also near the top of this class's wide receiver group, however Egbuka is primarily viewed as a slot receiver while Burden has character issues that teams are working through.

Breer adds that Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart could be a candidate in the bottom of the first round for both the Rams and the Giants, if they happen to trade up to select him. Breer doesn't believe that Pittsburgh would select Dart in the first round after reaching for QB Kenny Pickett.

Jalen Milroe

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe enters the 2025 NFL Draft as a lesser touted talent than the top quarterbacks like Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders and Miami’s Cam Ward. Milroe doesn’t think he is a “one-dimensional” type of player and can execute things other quarterbacks cannot.

“There’s a lot of things other quarterbacks do well that I can do. But there are things I can do that they can’t do,” Milroe said, via Jeff Howe of The Athletic. “That’s something I use as an advantage. … I’m not one-dimensional.”

Milroe ran a 40-yard dash of 4.37 seconds, which accomplished his goal.

“A lot of people wanted me to run,” Milroe said. “I gave everybody what they wanted. My goal was to get in the 4.3s, so goal completed.”

Milroe has been spending time with personal QB coach Jordan Palmer. He feels their effort is taking his game to the next level.

“All the hard work in the dark is going to come out to shine,” Milroe said. “Me and Jordan spent so much time together enhancing my game at every level that we needed to be at. It was great to be out here, great to be back in Tuscaloosa one more time, throw with our guys.”

Titans

SI’s Albert Breer believes the Titans are poised to select a quarterback with the first overall pick. Breer adds that there’s been little chatter involving the No. 1 pick being available via trade and Tennessee hasn’t attacked the veteran quarterback market much at all this off-season.

Breer adds Tennessee will continue its process with the top overall prospects, but all signs point to them standing pat and selecting a quarterback first overall.