NFL Executive Dawn Aponte Name To Watch For Jets GM Job?

According to Dianna Russini, NFL chief football administrative officer Dawn Aponte is a name to keep in mind for the Jets’ general manager vacancy.

Aponte interviewed for the Chargers’ GM vacancy last year and has been on the radar as a candidate for a few years now. She would be the first female GM in league history if hired.

Russini notes a league source cited Aponte’s strengths in leadership as offsetting her lack of a scouting or personnel background, and that she could be paired with a more traditional scouting exec who could be more hands-on with the roster.

One coach who is interested in working with Aponte texted Russini: “She’s a tough, no-nonsense leader with a better résumé and background in football than most of the men up for these jobs. This should be the year she gets a shot.”

Russini also points out Aponte has worked closely in the past with former Jets GM Mike Tannenbaum, who works for The 33rd Team — the company the Jets just hired to assist with their GM search.

Aponte, 52, got her start in the NFL as an accountant with the Jets in 1994. She worked her way up through the front office on the salary cap side and eventually was named senior director of football administration.

After leaving for a job with the league office in 2006, Aponte held senior executive jobs with the Browns and Dolphins before leaving again for a role with the NFL as the chief administrator of football operations, a position she’s been in since 2017.

