NFL Fines Giants & Lions $200,000 Each For Fighting At Joint Practice

The NFL has fined both the Giants and Lions $200,000 apiece for fights that broke out at the two joint practices between the teams this week, per Tom Pelissero.

The league also sent a memo reminding clubs that fighting and unprofessional conduct at joint practices is being monitored and will not be tolerated.

Joint practices have become a popular way for teams to get in competitive, quality work in a more controlled setting than a preseason game. All but two teams have a joint practice scheduled this month and several teams have multiple.

However, by competing against another team instead of teammates, there’s less of an incentive to avoid fights, and the intensity of joint practices has been a breeding ground for brawls in recent years.

Some teams even cut short joint practices to just one day instead of two to try and curtail things.

The NFL is trying to put its hand on the scale here with this punishment, with several more joint practices scheduled in the coming weeks.