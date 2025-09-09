NFL Fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222, Considering Ejection As One-game Suspension

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the NFL is fining Eagles DT Jalen Carter $57,222 for spitting on Cowboys QB Dak Prescott in their Week 1 win on Thursday Night Football.

Schefter adds the league is considering his ejection from the game as a one-game suspension served, and Carter has decided not to appeal.

Carter, 24, was selected with the No. 9 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft by the Eagles. He’s currently in the third year of his four-year, $21.806 million contract that includes a $14 million signing bonus.

The Eagles will have a fifth-year option to pick up on a Carter next year.

In 2024, Carter appeared in 16 games for the Eagles and recorded 42 tackles, 4.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and six pass defenses.