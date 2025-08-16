NFL GMs Don’t Get Sense That Micah Parsons Is Available For Trade

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports polled seven NFL executives about the Micah Parsons situation with the Cowboys that has led to him requesting a trade out of Dallas.

However, the sense from those in the league is that the Cowboys haven’t made Parsons available for trade, despite the trade request and ongoing contractual standoff.

“I didn’t get the sense he was really available,” a general manager tells Robinson. “And it felt like if he was ever going to be, it was going to cost something nobody would be willing to give up — especially knowing whoever trades for him still has to sign him to a $45 million [per year] deal on top of it.”

If the Cowboys were to seriously consider trading Parsons, the executives interviewed by Robinson believe they would be able to top the Khalil Mack trade and secure something close to the value of three first-round picks.

“For the right team, if you’re right there [on the verge of a Super Bowl], I think you’d give up a little more [than the Mack trade],” one general manager said. “I think Dallas could get three firsts if it was coming from someone who is expecting their firsts to be at the bottom of the round. That’s still a lot for a defensive player. Or it could be two firsts and a quality starter, like when the [Carolina] Panthers packaged DJ Moore to get the first pick in the draft.”

The situation has been odd to say the least, given that Parsons has earned a long-term deal and yet the Cowboys reportedly haven’t had any serious talks with him this summer.

One GM who spoke with Robinson wondered: “Is there a chance that they already know they’re going to give him everything he wants and hand him $140 million [in guaranteed money] to buy peace, but [Jones is] playing this out for all the attention it’s getting?”

There’s nothing stopping the two sides from coming to an agreement at any point from now until next March, but if there’s not a deal by the start of the season, it increases the odds that Parsons plays out his contract year and forces Dallas to franchise him next offseason.

Things between the two sides have deteriorated, with Parsons upset that the Cowboys haven’t shown more urgency to get a deal done and have tried to go around his agent. That sparked a trade request from Parsons.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, has said he believes he and Parsons worked out an agreement in a meeting between the two of them this offseason. He’s told fans not to lose any sleep over Parsons’ trade request, but admitted he doesn’t know if the star defender will play Week 1.

Parsons is in line for a massive contract extension after the new deals signed by Myles Garrett and T.J. Watt this year. Garrett also initially requested to be traded from the Browns before finalizing a record extension.

Parsons, 25, was the former No. 12 overall pick by the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of a four-year, $17,079,792 rookie contract that included a $9,781,667 signing bonus.

Dallas exercised the fifth-year option for Parsons, and he’s slated to make $21.32 million guaranteed in 2025.

In 2024, Parsons appeared in 13 games for the Cowboys and recorded 43 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two forced fumbles, and one pass deflection.

We’ll have more on Parsons as the news is available.