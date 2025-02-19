NFL Informs Teams Salary Cap Will Be Between $277.5M-$281.5M

According to Nick Underhill, the NFL has informed teams to expect the salary cap to be between $277.5 million to $281.5 million per team.

That’s a notable jump from what teams were preparing for back in December, with teams anticipating the cap would come in somewhere between $265 million and $275 million. The league didn’t give teams an estimate at the winter meetings like in previous years.

Over The Cap’s Jason Fitzgerald says that increase beats every projection they’d heard from teams except for one. OTC was projecting the 2025 salary cap to be $272.5 million.

The final cap will be set in the next few weeks between the NFL Scouting Combine and the start of the 2025 league year on March 12.

Last year the salary cap jumped a record $30.4 million with revenues from the NFL’s new media rights deals kicking in and fewer accounting debts from the 2020 pandemic to pay off.

The latest projection from the NFL means the salary cap will have risen by another $20 million, which is a massive amount of growth.

This growth has been fueled by the new broadcast rights deals the league signed a few years ago, and a kicker increasing the share of the total revenue going to players.

We’ll have more on the NFL salary cap as the news is available.