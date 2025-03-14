NFL Makes Several Comp Pick Changes To Announced 2025 Picks

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL Management Council has informed teams that they’ve recalculated the 2025 compensatory picks that were announced earlier in the week.

This has resulted in the NFL awarding the Saints a seventh-round selection, removing a seventh from the Dolphins.

Beyond that, the Browns and Chargers’ seventh-round picks have been dropped by one pick.

The Dolphins now have one seventh-round compensatory pick instead of two.

The NFL has had multiple issues in recent years regarding their compensatory pick formula. Last year, the Bengals were able to lobby the NFL for an improved pick last year.

The formula is very complicated and involves the loss of players along with other factors including a player’s salary and the amount of playing time they saw in the prior year, so there are likely a number of close calls to make from their end.

Here is the updated list of compensatory picks awarded for this year’s draft:

Third-Round Comp Picks:

3 33-97 Minnesota

3 34-98 Miami

3 35-99 New York Giants

3 36-100 San Francisco

3 37-101 Los Angeles Rams

3 38-102 Detroit

Fourth-Round Comp Picks:

4 33-135 Miami

4 34-136 Baltimore

4 35-137 Seattle

4 36-138 San Francisco

Fifth-Round Comp Picks:

5 33-169 Buffalo

5 34-170 Dallas

5 35-171 Dallas

5 36-172 Seattle

5 37-173 Buffalo

5 38-174 Dallas

5 39-175 Seattle

5 40-176 Baltimore

Sixth-Round Comp Picks:

6 33-209 Los Angeles Chargers

6 34-210 Baltimore

6 35-211 Dallas

6 36-212 Baltimore

6 37-213 Las Vegas

6 38-214 Los Angeles Chargers

6 39-215 Las Vegas

6 40-216 Cleveland

Seventh-Round Comp Picks:

7 33-249 San Francisco

7 34-250 Green Bay

7 35-251 Kansas City

7 36-252 San Francisco

7 37-253 Miami

7 38-254 New Orleans

7 39-255 Cleveland

7 40-256 Los Angeles Chargers

7 41-257 Kansas City

Team Picks Baltimore 4 Dallas 4 Los Angeles Chargers 3 Miami 3 San Francisco 3 Seattle 3 Buffalo 2 Cleveland 2 Kansas City 2 Las Vegas 2 Green Bay 1 Minnesota 1 New Orleans 1 New York Giants 1