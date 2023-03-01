NFL Notes: Anthony Richardson, Draft, Combine

Anthony Richardson
- Jeremy Fowler reports that he has spoken to multiple teams who have both first and fourth-round grades on Florida QB Anthony Richardson.
- Fowler adds that one GM says that Richardson is “Cam Newton and Justin Fields combined.”
- Another anonymous NFL GM compared Richardson to Bills QB Josh Allen: “Allen had this great throw at the combine when he was coming out — it was like a 70-yard bomb — and it kind of made us all sit up and take notice. Richardson will do that, too. And not those fake roll-out throws with tons of momentum. He’ll just drop back and chuck it.”
- Speaking anonymously, one NFC QB coach compared Richardson to Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: “That’s [Patrick] Mahomes-like stuff, man. There are maybe three dudes in the NFL right now who are strong enough and agile enough to make that play. That’s the stuff that makes you sit up in the recliner and get excited. Because the other stuff, the footwork and all that … that you can teach. What he did on that play can’t be taught.”
- One AFC scout said the following of Richardson, via ESPN: “I remember the first time I saw that game. There was so much hype on [Richardson] coming into the year that you’re almost expecting him to struggle to live up to it. Then that happened, and you’re like, ‘Damn, this dude can play.'”
- An NFC scout also had this to say: “That’s what you worry about when defending him. You can put him in these situations where it’s impossible. It’s like Justin Fields or Jalen Hurts. You can do everything right as a defense, and he’s betting that one-on-one he’ll beat your spy defender with his feet.”
- Despite garnering high praise, some are concerned with many different aspects of Richardson’s game as was noted by Fowler, including one AFC scout who said: “It all goes back to accuracy — trying to fix his accuracy. I’m not sure you can. Everyone wants to talk about Allen this and Allen that, but the fact of the matter is he completed under 55% of his passes, and some of those misses were all-time misses.”
- Accuracy isn’t the only concern with Richardson, as another AFC scout weighed in on his footwork: “First thing I’m doing is finding out who his private quarterback coach is and asking what they’re doing about his feet. His feet are just all over the place, and he can get away with that because his arm is so strong. But the root of his accuracy issues starts at the feet.”
- The AFC scout continued on Richardson’s accuracy issues: “There’s no way around it. The accuracy is bad. But there are so many scouts who think because Josh Allen cleaned up his stuff that Richardson and others can, too. I still think Allen is an outlier, not the rule. The situation is everything, but he needs to sit and watch and learn. His play really broke down throughout the year because his mechanics are just rough. To me, he’s a Year 2 player.”
- Comparisons to both Allen and Newton were weighed out by many NFL scouts, with one NFC scout noting: “Everyone keeps saying Josh [Allen], and I could see it from a rawness and arm strength comparison. Richardson’s athleticism and build are closer to Cam, though, I think. I would feel much better saying he is going in the top 10 than saying he won’t go in the top 10. You look at where the game is going, and you see this is the model. Every quarterback has to acclimate and learn, so why not draft the guy who in the meantime can tear up a defense with his legs?”
- Jeremy Fowler reports that Richardson plans to throw and do multiple other drills at the NFL Combine.
NFL Draft
- Tom Pelissero reports that Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. plans to participate in at least some on-field work during the NFL Combine.
- Pelissero reports that Texas Tech pass-rusher Tyree Wilson is still recovering from a fractured foot and will wait until his pro day to perform drills and testing.
- Pelissero also reports that Ole Miss RB Zach Evans won’t be participating in drills at the combine because of a minor hamstring strain and will also wait for his pro day.
- Pelissero reports the same issue for UAB RB DeWayne McBride, who will also perform at his pro day.
- Pelissero reports that Texas RB Bijan Robinson plans to do all on-field drills and testing at the combine.
- Another interesting nugget from Pelissero is that Boston College WR Zay Flowers has added 13 pounds of muscle ahead of the draft.
- Mike Garafolo reports that LSU DT Jaquelin Roy also suffered a hamstring injury and will wait to perform drills until his pro day.
- Garafolo also reports that Boise State S JL Skinner tore his pectoral during training and will undergo surgery with Dr. Neal ElAttrache despite still being able to interview with teams.
Combine
- Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that a league memo was sent to teams warning against “improper and/or offensive questions” which have in the past “prompted inquiries from state attorneys general and other governmental authorities which pose potential liability” for the NFL and its teams.
- The memo warned teams that they would be subjected to a minimum fine of $350,000 for any improper questioning of prospects during the draft process.
