NFL Notes: Brandon Aiyuk, Ricky Pearsall, Jalen Ramsey, 49ers, Broncos, Steelers

49ers

49ers WR Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering after suffering a season-ending torn ACL and MCL. GM John Lynch said Aiyuk has still been around practice to support his teammates this offseason.

“His team’s important to him,” Lynch said, via 49ersWebZone. “And so, he’s been around, and increasingly, as he’s getting to a point where he’s getting closer with his knee, he’s gotten back involved with the football, and that’s a good thing. He’s been around the other players, and trying to lend support and help, and coach with [wide receivers coach Leonard Hankerson], and it’s a good group. We like it. We like what we’ve added to it, and it’s going to be fun to see some guys have opportunities and see what they can do with it.”

Although Lynch wouldn’t rule out signing another receiver, he expressed belief in WR Jauan Jennings.

“We always keep a look for what’s out there, but we do like our group,” Lynch said. “I think, first of all, you start with Jauan. Jauan had a tremendous season last year. He’s been a tremendous competitor, player for us since he’s been here. I think the fans, the team feed off Jauan’s energy. He plays football the right way. I love his style.”

Lynch added that he’s been impressed by WRs Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing this offseason.

“Ricky is a really ascending player we’re excited about. Just scratched the surface of who he could be. And Ricky’s going to play well for us this year. I’m confident in that. He’s going to seize that opportunity that he has. Jacob Cowing did a great job. He and Ricky kind of were workout partners, and they attacked this offseason in a very impressive way. And Jacob’s got a lot of speed, a lot of quickness, and he’s put in the work. And when you put in the work, and you’re that talented, you have a chance.”

Broncos

Broncos HC Sean Payton thinks C Luke Wattenberg will “see an ascension” in his development in 2025 after emerging as a starter last season.

“He did a really good job coming in in Year 1,” Payton said, via BroncosWire. “I think you’re going to see an ascension. He’s exceptionally smart. I like his frame. He loves football. So I think that first year [of] full-time starting is going to benefit him greatly.”

Broncos OC Joe Lombardi said Wattenberg is a good communicator and is much more comfortable after gaining starting experience.

“He’s a good communicator to start with and really smart, but having a year as a starter and just coming in, I think everyone will be a lot more comfortable,” Lombardi said. “Things will go smoother. Hopefully we can just build on last year and continue to be a dominant [offensive] line.”

Steelers

Brooke Pryor of ESPN names Steelers WR Calvin Austin III as a potential surprise player in 2025, given he appears to be the leading candidate for their No. 2 receiver role.

as a potential surprise player in 2025, given he appears to be the leading candidate for their No. 2 receiver role. Steelers WRs coach Zach Azzanni said Austin is leading the race for the No. 2 job: “I think that ‘2’ spot is all Calvin’s right now.”

said Austin is leading the race for the No. 2 job: “I think that ‘2’ spot is all Calvin’s right now.” As part of the reworked contract for CB Jalen Ramsey in the trade, the Steelers converted the $765,000 available in per-game active roster bonuses from 2026 to 2028 into base salary. (Field Yates)