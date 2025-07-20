NFL Notes: Bryce Huff, 49ers, Eagles, Steelers Free Agent Buzz

49ers

49ers DE Bryce Huff knew pretty quickly that he wasn’t a fit in Eagles DC Vic Fangio‘s system as an outside linebacker.

“If I’m being 100% honest with you, I wanted a trade like fairly early on,” he said, via Around The NFL. “And just ’cause of how things went in Philly, I knew pretty early on it wasn’t a fit. There’s a plethora of things that went down. I don’t wanna get into specifics. Being in the league for five years, I kinda knew what it felt like to be in a good situation. … I kind of knew where it was headed fairly early on into the season, probably even training camp if I’m being honest.” Huff is excited to be reunited with 49ers DC Robert Saleh, with whom he excelled with the Jets. “Coach Saleh did a great job lining all that up for us in New York, and I saw a lot of guys elevate themselves throughout my three years with them,” Huff said. “So I’m extremely excited to be back here in San Fran. I know last year wasn’t my best season at all in Philly, and I had a lot of stuff going down, but one thing led to another, and I got that call from my agent when the trade window opened up and I was on a plane to Santa Clara. So I’m extremely excited to be here. I’ve been here working with the same staff that took me from a basic player to like top of the league in pressure rate, top of the league in win rate, sacks, and whatnot. So I’ve been here putting in the same work that I put in all those years this summer, and I’m gonna be here until the first day of camp. So I’m excited to see how everything plays out this year with being back in Coach Saleh’s scheme and being back with this performance staff.”

Eagles

Eagles DC Vic Fangio mentioned several players he will count on as pass rushers this season, including Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt, Josh Uche and Azeez Ojulari.

“I feel good about Nolan,” Fangio said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think we’ll feel good about Jalyx now that he’s gonna get a lot of reps and develop. He played good for us down the stretch last year, and played a lot, as you saw, so I feel good about those two guys, and I think they’ll continue to improve. We’ve got Uche, we’ve got Azeez, we’ve got three other guys there. I think we’ll be fine.”

Steelers

During a radio appearance, Steelers beat writer Mark Kaboly was asked whether he thinks the team will sign a safety over a wide receiver, given that they moved S Minkah Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins in their most recent trade and now have veteran S Juan Thornhill slated to start.

“Yeah, probably,” Kaboly said on 93.7 The Fan. “I mean, they love Calvin Austin, man. They think Roman Wilson can step up. They’re intrigued by Robert Woods. Now, at this point [in free agency], what are you going to get? Are you going to get a Keenan Allen that doesn’t want to play, or Amari Cooper? … I like Calvin Austin. I don’t know if he could take it to that next level that they need to take it to, but I think they’re very willing to be able to take that chance to see if he can do it.”