NFL Notes: Derrick Brown, Mykel Williams, 49ers, Panthers, Steelers

49ers

The 49ers picked up versatile DE Mykel Williams with their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Longtime DL coach Kris Kocurek said they plan on using Williams in both edge and interior roles.

“Both. That’s one thing at Georgia that he displayed,” Kocurek said, via Matt Barrows of The Athletic. “He can get to the passer from the edge and then slide over guards and utilize that skill set, the wiggle, the ability to get on the edges and manipulate guards from the interior. He’s just a really versatile player, which is something we’ve always utilized in the past with guys like Arden Key and Charles Omenihu and Arik Armstead in 2019 and 2020. … The thing we like about Mykel is we’ve seen it at Georgia. He’ll line up 4i, 3-technique, 3-technique on both sides, edge player. So he’s done it before, so I don’t think the learning curve is quite as steep with him.”

Kocurek said they need Williams to be “elite” at getting to the football and he responded well to their coaching through his first week of practice.

“The first day, I would say, was good. But we explained to him that good’s not good enough. We need him to be elite in certain categories. And getting to the football with effort is one category that Mykel needs to be elite at. And I challenged him after the first day. I’m not saying that it was bad. But it wasn’t quite exactly what we wanted. And I thought that in the following days, he’s really, really responded on making a concerted effort to get to the football, whether it’s out on the field chasing plays 30 yards down the field. And not just running because the coach said to run, but running with intent, running to get to the football with a purpose. So I like where he’s at in that stage of it.”

Kocurek added that Williams has “gravitated” to fellow DE Nick Bosa in their offseason program.

“[Williams has] really gravitated toward Nick a lot. And if you watch ’em at practice, he’s always standing right behind Nick. And Nick knows he’s watching him, and he’s a kid who’s really eager to learn and wants to know how and why. … I think it’s a good match. You’ve got an older — I shouldn’t say “older” — you’ve got a veteran player, Nick, going on his seventh year with a rookie who’s like a sponge right now and wants to learn from one of the best in the game. It’s a good matchup.”

Panthers

During his rehab from a knee injury, Panthers DT Derrick Brown spoke on the rehab challenges, including having to relearn how to walk again.

“Nine weeks of being on crutches, no weight bearing, and then trying to get on the treadmill, walk again,” Brown said, via Kassidy Hill of the team’s website. “It felt funny, but huge strides from where we were then and now back out on the field running around with everybody.”

“It’s incredible. I never had something to do with like learning how to walk.”

He admitted the mental side has been far more difficult than the physical side, as he has to learn to trust his body again.

“I think it was just it was a mental game first. I was able to get back in the weight room and let myself know that I was strong enough to do it. That has been the progression the whole time; just be able to prove it mentally and then be able to do it.”

Brown is optimistic he will be ready to go soon so he can return for camp, even on a limited basis.

“Hopefully, in the next few weeks, I get cleared. So that’s the goal. And then, at that point, it’s just getting back in football shape and, you know, being able to go out there and play with a team; that’s what’s on my mind, to be honest.”

Steelers

Heading into his fourth year in the league, Steelers TE Connor Heyward has been bulking up for a potential position change to fullback. Heyward spoke on adding weight while mentioning how his off-field work has made the game slow down.

“My senior year, I played at 240,” Heyward said, via Curt Popejoy of the Steelers Wire. “I was blocking some bigger guys, so just really hitting the weight room with Cam. I know it’s got to be a big year in every type of way, special teams, offense when I’m in there, perimeter blocking. I also just got bigger because he’s more at fullback. Just come and look at that type. Honestly, just locking on the playbook. I feel like everything’s just slowed down. Last year everything was moving fast. Not saying that I didn’t know it, but just comfortable.”