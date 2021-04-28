NFL Notes: Draft, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith, Peyton Ramsey

Draft
- According to Tom Pelissero, Stanford QB Davis Mills, Florida QB Kyle Trask and Texas A&M QB Kellen Mond are likely to be selected in the second or third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
- Pelissero reports that the Bears, Vikings, Saints, and Buccaneers have done “extra leg work” on scouting all three quarterbacks.
- Pelissero says that while it’s possible for one of Mills, Trask, or Mond to get drafted at the end of the first round, it’s more likely they could begin coming off the board around the Bears’ No. 52 selection in the second round.
- Fansided’s Matt Lombardo says there’s a real feeling that Miami DE Gregory Rousseau could fall out of the first round.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says some tackles getting first-round grades by teams include Notre Dame’s Liam Eichenberg, North Dakota State’s Dillon Radunz, Stanford’s Walker Little and Northern Iowa’s Spencer Brown.
Trey Lance
North Dakota State QB Trey Lance said he thinks he is going to be the best quarterback in this draft class.
“I’m confident in myself, and I believe in myself,” Lance said, via NFL.com. “I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class. I understand obviously there’s gonna be a lot of learning to do, and I think, like I said, just as far as this quarterback class, I want them all to do well. I’m excited to see what they do and rooting for them all the same.”
Lance admitted that he is looking forward to the uncertainty that comes with draft night.
“I’m excited. I’m super excited,” Lance said. “I don’t know where I’m gonna be at. Obviously, I’ve watched a ton of tape, 49ers, Falcons, whatever it is, football, in general. But like I said, I’m excited to find out where I’m going to be. I think I’m going to be able to learn any offense that I’m put into, any system I’m put into, and find a way to be successful. I’m just looking forward to it. Don’t know where it’s gonna be. I’m wishing I knew just as much as you guys if not more. But I’m looking forward to it coming up soon.”
DeVonta Smith
Alabama WR DeVonta Smith said he thinks he needs to add more versatility at the next level.
“Overall, just putting more in the bag, really,” Smith said, via NFL.com. “Just having different things that I can do different ways to get from point A to point B. Just overall football smarts. I feel like I’m one of the smartest players out there, and that just comes down to preparation and always wanting to be a step ahead of who I’m playing against.”
Smith did add that he thinks he can play at his current weight.
“We play football. We’re in a football business. We’re not weightlifting. We’re not bodybuilders. It’s football. That’s what we’re here for. All the other stuff is irrelevant,” Smith said.
Peyton Ramsey
- A league source tells NFLTR that Northwestern QB Peyton Ramsey has had Zoom meetings with the Cardinals, Broncos, Bears, Vikings, Bengals, Saints and Buccaneers.
- Ramsey has not met virtually with the Falcons but they’re also among the team showing interest.
