NFL Notes: Draft, Trey Lance, DeVonta Smith, Peyton Ramsey

North Dakota State QB Trey Lance said he thinks he is going to be the best quarterback in this draft class.

“I’m confident in myself, and I believe in myself,” Lance said, via NFL.com. “I think I have the potential to be the best quarterback in this class. I understand obviously there’s gonna be a lot of learning to do, and I think, like I said, just as far as this quarterback class, I want them all to do well. I’m excited to see what they do and rooting for them all the same.”