NFL Notes: Franchise Tag Projections, 2021 Revenues, Zach Wilson

By
Logan Ulrich
-
     

Franchise Tag Projections

2021 Revenues

  • Mark Maske of The Washington Post reports that while nothing is definite due to TV contracts, sources tell him that NFL and franchise owners are looking to implement a 17 game season with three preseason games. 
  • According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the NFL and Disney are more than $1 billion apart in their current offers for broadcast rights for Monday Night Football. 
  • Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reports that had the NFL and NFLPA not agreed to an increased floor for the 2021 salary cap, it could have dropped even further in the $160 million per year range. 

Zach Wilson

  • One NFC personnel executive commented that BYU QB Zach Wilson reminds him of Chiefs’ QB Patrick Mahomes: “Wilson is a unique guy, he reminds me of Patrick Mahomes with his throwing angles, his ability to make plays, and he’s very unique.” (Matt Lombardo)

