NFL Notes: J.J. Watt, Dak Prescott, Jeff Bezos

J.J. Watt
- Per Andrew Fillipponi, ESPN’s John Clayton said in a radio hit that the Steelers won’t be signing former Texans DL J.J. Watt.
- Clayton said the Bills, Titans and Packers are the current contenders for Watt, with the Raiders also a potential dark horse.
- Clayton later clarified that the Titans, Packers and Bills are the “leading teams” but that the Browns and Raiders are among a dozen teams interested.
- Meanwhile, Jeremy Fowler hears that there’s nothing imminent with Watt right now. However, Fowler says Watt is making progress in terms of narrowing his teams after “plenty” of clubs have gotten involved.
- We have him included in our Top 100 – 2021 Free Agents list.
Dak Prescott
- CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry writes that Cowboys QB Dak Prescott has nearly all the leverage in negotiations with Dallas now as he enters potentially his second straight offseason being franchise tagged. Not only was Prescott terrific before his injury and the Cowboys abysmal afterward, but a third tag in 2022 would be an astronomical $54 million.
- As long as Prescott allows his agent to push his leverage, they have what it takes to force concessions on nearly every major negotiating point, including the length of the deal, average annual salary, guarantees and cash flow.
- If Corry was negotiating the deal, he says he would push for a three-year deal (Prescott wanted four last year, Dallas wouldn’t go lower than five), fully-guaranteed, $124.5 million deal with $41.5 million per year and a $60 million signing bonus. Dallas could add voidable years to help prorate the signing bonus and lower his cap hit even further in 2021.
Jeff Bezos
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the rest of the NFL owners would still wholeheartedly support adding former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to their ranks if he were to buy a team.
- Two options include the Seahawks if the Allen family decides to sell or potentially Washington depending on the turmoil there. Bezos already has a lot of business interests in the D.C. area.
- Breer notes the T.V. deals could be interesting given Amazon is bidding on some of the broadcast rights but it’s nothing he doesn’t think the NFL could work out.