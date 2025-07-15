NFL Notes: Kyle Juszczyk, Aaron Rodgers, 49ers, Giants, Steelers

49ers

49ers FB Kyle Juszczyk was released in March after declining to take a pay cut and visited with the Steelers. Soon after, he re-signed with San Francisco on a two-year deal after what he referred to as “the worst three days of my life.”

“It was a different experience,” Juszczyk told Vic Tafur of The Athletic. “It was a chance to go look at a different team, and I felt a lot of love from them. I got excited for a second about what possibly could be, about new beginnings and fitting into a new offense, all that type of stuff. And I genuinely enjoyed my time with Arthur Smith and Mike Tomlin so much. I have so much respect for those guys. But at the end of the day, it just wasn’t enough to trump what I had in San Francisco. I just couldn’t pull the plug. Even the day I was released, the door wasn’t shut. There was always an opportunity for me to come back. [49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan] was very open about that. We didn’t know how it was going to work out… though I told myself after a day or two that wasn’t going to happen. I think deep, deep down, that’s what I was hoping for, is that there would be an opportunity to come back.”

Giants

Giants seventh-round TE Thomas Fidone said he earned high praise from Chiefs TE Travis Kelce during a camp organized by some of the game’s best veteran players.

“I got some pretty cool compliments from Kelce, just out of the blue,” Fidone said, via Giants Wire. “He told me I was extremely athletic and moved extremely well. He told me that the top of my routes were really good. He didn’t say it like that, but he said it. So, just being able to hear that from him was cool. “I thought it was awesome being able to just connect and make connections with all the guys around there. . . . Being able to meet with the guys, workout with them, get different input from everyone, and kind of see how they do things differently. Each tight end is different and has different skill sets and strong suits, so it’s fun to be able to learn from them.”

Steelers

After a long offseason saga that ended with him deciding to return for his age-41 season, Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers said 2025 is probably his final year. He thinks ending with a storied franchise like Pittsburgh with HC Mike Tomlin is the best way to finish his storied career.

“That’s why we just did a one-year deal — Steelers didn’t need to put any extra years on that or anything,” Rodgers said, via the Pat McAfee Show. “This was really about finishing with a lot of love and fun and peace for the career that I’ve had. I mean, I’ve played freaking 20 years, you know? It’s been a long run, and I’ve enjoyed it. What better to place to finish than in one of the cornerstone franchises of the NFL with Mike Tomlin and a great group of leadership and great guys and a city that expects you to win.”

Rodgers had a rough two-year stretch with the Jets following 18 great years with Green Bay. He said his decision to return for another year had nothing to do with going out on the right foot.

“I mean, I think it’s not really ‘can’t go out like this.’ I love the game, and there’s been a beautiful relationship. It was my first love when I was 6 years old, dreaming about playing quarterback, being in the Super Bowl and winning a Super Bowl. I wanted to be all in, and I had so many other things going on in my life that were taking my mind and my energy elsewhere. That’s why I appreciate how Mike (Tomlin) was the entire time, just being able to have those conversations, honest conversations every single week was really meaningful to me. And the way that I was welcomed in was really cool. I wanted to be there for minicamp once I decided I was going to be all in, but I didn’t need this. I didn’t need it at all.”

Rodgers said he cannot wait to get out of the public eye, but has no feeling that he needs to prove anything on the field.

“I don’t feel the need to prove anything to anybody or don’t have any chip on my shoulder that I need to hold on to. I don’t want the attention — I know that’s a narrative out there. When this is all done, it’s Keyser Soze — you won’t see me. I won’t be in the public. I don’t want to live a public life. That’s why it’s so strange what’s going on right now with my private life, because I don’t want to live a life in the public eye. I’m not going to be in the public eye. When this is done, I’m done, and you won’t see me. And I’m looking forward to that.”