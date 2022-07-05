NFL Notes: Marquise Brown, Lamar Jackson, RGIII, Von Miller

Ravens

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said that he spoke to HC John Harbaugh in the days prior to the organization trading WR Marquise Brown to the Cardinals and initially felt skeptical that Baltimore would deal him.

“Actually, Coach [Harbaugh] called me. It was after a workout, and I was like, ‘OK,’ [and] I’m just listening to him. But he was like, ‘We’re thinking about trading him’ and stuff like that, but I didn’t buy into it. It was just conversation, and when it actually happened, I was like, ‘What the …’ But it’s all good. It’s part of the business,” said Jackson, via RavensWire.

As for a tweet during the 2022 NFL Draft, where Jackson voiced displeasure about the organization trading Brown, Jackson admits that he was disappointed to watch the receiver leave.

“Yes. I was kind of hurt, because that’s my boy. But it’s all good. Like I said, it’s part of the business. Yes, I was shocked. I’m like, ‘Damn.’ But like I said, it’s part of the business.”

RGIII

Former NFL QB Robert Griffin is enjoying being in the broadcast booth after eight NFL seasons and isn’t ready to call it quits on his career just yet.

“I am ready to go right now,” Griffin told KWTX.com. “I train every day. I throw and work out. I know what it takes to get my body ready and I am doing those things. Yes, it is a little bit tougher when you are flying around everywhere doing stuff for TV, but when you really want something, you make it work. So, if I get that call this year, next year, or five years from now I will be ready to play”

He added, however, is primary focus is on his current job as a broadcaster.

“I still love to play, but right now I am just focused on doing the best as I can as a storyteller and giving back to football as much as I can,” Griffin said. “Sometimes we don’t know that God has a calling for us in a certain area until we do it. This is something that has been natural for me. Now, I just feel like it is on me and the people around me to continue to hold me accountable to be the guy that I know that I am. To be a storyteller. To tell guy’s stories the right way. That is a big point of emphasis for me. I am trying to aid these guys and give back to the sport – not take away from it. It is not about me, it is about the guys that are playing.”

Von Miller

Bills LB Von Miller signed a six-year deal with the team despite being 33 years old, yet he feels he has a chance to play out the entire six-year contract at which point he will be 39 years old.

“This is a six-year deal, so I’m looking forward to playing the whole thing,” Miller said, via the Buffalo News. “I’m trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady‘s done it, Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I’m just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I’m a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different.”

Miller says taking care of his body is one of the things he invests the most into.

“I sit and talk to young guys, they ask me, ‘How do you do it?’” Miller added. “I’m like, ‘Bro, I honestly do everything that you possibly can do to keep your body fresh. Whenever I leave here, the facility, the rest of my day is getting ready for the next day, whether there’s massages, nutrition, whether that’s getting acupuncture, cold tub, cryo. It’s 2022, and we got so many different things that can help us recover. I’m doing them all.”