NFL Notes: Sam Darnold, Trevor Lawrence, Carson Wentz

Sam Darnold

Brian Costello of the New York Post takes a look at four teams who could be interested in Jets QB Sam Darnold.

Depending on what happens Eagles QB Carson Wentz, Costello could see either the Bears or Colts in the mix for Darnold.

Costello could see either the or in the mix for Darnold. The 49ers are also worth watching, according to Costell, considering the connection to new HC Robert Saleh .

are also worth watching, according to Costell, considering the connection to new HC . The Washington Football Team has a clear hole at quarterback with veteran Alex Smith not being a “sure thing.” Costello says Washington’s No. 19 overall pick would likely be a “starting point” for New York.

Trevor Lawrence

Ian Rapoport calls Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence scheduled session to throw in front of NFL scouts “defacto pro-day” ahead of his planned surgery for a labrum issue in his non-throwing shoulder.

scheduled session to throw in front of NFL scouts “defacto pro-day” ahead of his planned surgery for a labrum issue in his non-throwing shoulder. Rapoport mentions that Lawrence’s labrum issue was discovered after his college career but is expected to fully recover “with plenty of time” for the 2021 season.

Carson Wentz

NJ.com’s Mike Kaye, citing a source with knowledge of the Eagles’ negotiations, reports that potential trade partners for Carson Wentz have remained “disciplined” and unwilling to meet Philadelphia’s demands.

According to Kaye’s sources, the Eagles want a similar value to what the Lions obtained for dealing Matthew Stafford to the Rams; 2022 and 2023 first-round picks, a 2021 third-round pick, and QB Jared Goff.

“They don’t want to give (Wentz) up for much less than (the Matthew Stafford haul),” said Kaye’s source.

The Colts and Bears have been mentioned as the two teams most interested in him, with other unnamed organizations reportedly involved. Kaye notes that the Colts asked for additional compensation in a potential trade for Wentz through players or picks.

As for the Bears, there is a sense that Chicago’s front office is “growing impatient” and that Philadelphia has “overvalued” its quarterback, per Kaye’s sources.

Whether a trade is imminent, Kaye’s source “remained adamant” that a deal is still likely to occur even if negotiations extend beyond this week.

On Monday, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo also reported talks have slowed for Wentz but that a deal is still more likely than not at some point.

The Eagles are still waiting for an offer they deem to be worthy of pulling the trigger on the deal Wentz, per Garafolo, and maintain that one of the options on the table is keeping Wentz. However, Garafolo doesn’t see a path for Wentz to come back.

While making an appearance on the Rich Eisen Show, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport mentioned that the teams involved in possibly acquiring Wentz ramped down with negotiations prior to the Super Bowl after considering that there was no point in rushing toward a deal.

“I was like, ‘Alright, maybe this could happen soon,’” Rapoport said, via the Rich Eisen Show. “But then you get through Saturday, doesn’t happen. You get through the Super Bowl, doesn’t happen. Didn’t happen yesterday. This is just kind of my read on the situation: It’s almost like everyone took a deep breath and we’re like, ‘OK, hang on. Why are we hurrying?’ And it felt like everyone kind of went back to their own corners. ‘Let’s figure out what we would give up, what we want to do and what we want for the future?’”

Rapoport is confident that the Eagles will receive a first-round pick in exchange for Wentz but is unsure of additional compensation past a possible draft pick.

“I think they’ll be able to get a first-rounder, that would be very good considering the way Carson played,” Rapoport said. “I just don’t know what levels of more they’re going to be able to get.”