NFL Notes: Senior Bowl, Draft, Super Bowl

Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy spoke about the struggles that he and his staff have had to keep the game on for this year.

“We weren’t going to have the game if we didn’t know we could pull it off safely for the players and the NFL personnel,” said Nagy, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. “We had a lot of meetings with infectious disease people, a lot of conversations with people at the college level, NFL level. Once we got to a point where we did feel like we could do it safely, it was full speed ahead.”

Nagy also mentions that the interview process has changed and that players will speak with teams over the course of four hours at a convention center. Each team will have a plexiglass divider between teams and players to maintain social distancing.

“There’s going to be no handshakes or bro hugs,” Nagy added. “Guys are going to sit down in the chair and get rolling in the interview.”

Draft

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL is prohibiting teams from timing, testing, examining, or holding in-person interviews with any draft-eligible player unless it occurs at a school’s pro day or an all-star game. This is due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19.

Pelissero adds that private workouts, facility visits, dinners, and film sessions with draft prospects will also be banned.

Teams will only be allowed three reps at any pro day, in addition to there being no combine as reported earlier in the week.

Super Bowl