NFL Notes: Senior Bowl, Draft, Super Bowl

Senior Bowl
Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy spoke about the struggles that he and his staff have had to keep the game on for this year.
“We weren’t going to have the game if we didn’t know we could pull it off safely for the players and the NFL personnel,” said Nagy, via Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. “We had a lot of meetings with infectious disease people, a lot of conversations with people at the college level, NFL level. Once we got to a point where we did feel like we could do it safely, it was full speed ahead.”
Nagy also mentions that the interview process has changed and that players will speak with teams over the course of four hours at a convention center. Each team will have a plexiglass divider between teams and players to maintain social distancing.
“There’s going to be no handshakes or bro hugs,” Nagy added. “Guys are going to sit down in the chair and get rolling in the interview.”
Draft
- NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports the NFL is prohibiting teams from timing, testing, examining, or holding in-person interviews with any draft-eligible player unless it occurs at a school’s pro day or an all-star game. This is due to the ongoing situation with COVID-19.
- Pelissero adds that private workouts, facility visits, dinners, and film sessions with draft prospects will also be banned.
- Teams will only be allowed three reps at any pro day, in addition to there being no combine as reported earlier in the week.
Super Bowl
- Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports teams will not be allowed to arrive in Tampa for the Super Bowl until two days before the game, making it like any other road trip this season.
- If the Bills, they will arrive two days before the game on February 5. The Chiefs plan to arrive the day before the game if they make it on February 6, while for the Buccaneers it will be the first time in NFL history a team has played a Super Bowl on its home field.
- Schefter adds there will be other changes, including all media events like Super Bowl media night, being done virtually.