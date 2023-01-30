NFL Notes: Tom Brady, Vic Fangio, Sean Payton

Tom Brady

Plenty of eyes will be on the 49ers this offseason to see what they decide to do at quarterback, with seventh-round rookie sensation Brock Purdy and former first-rounder Trey Lance under contract already. But San Francisco has also been a buzzy landing spot for Buccaneers QB Tom Brady given his long affinity for the team, and plenty of NFL personnel think there’s a good chance the 49ers and Brady team up to try and win a Super Bowl in 2023.

“I think they will trade Trey Lance to Tennessee and then they will end up with Brady and Brady will play one year for his home team, and they will have Brock Purdy as the backup,” an exec from another team predicted to the Athletic’s Mike Sando. “That is the chatter. They have the defense already, Brady wants to win one more, and this is right up the 49ers’ alley.”

Vic Fangio

KUSA’s Mike Klis says he reached out to former Broncos HC Vic Fangio who told him he has not finalized a deal with the Dolphins, contrary to what has been reported by NFL Media.

Fangio is seen as one of the top defensive minds in football and has had a ton of interest, including from the Dolphins and Panthers.

He’s also good friends with 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and has a home in the Bay Area, and San Francisco seems like it’s about to have a vacancy on staff if DC DeMeco Ryans is hired by the Texans like most expect.

Sean Payton

Former Saints HC Sean Payton said on FOX that the door isn’t closed on him taking a new job this season: “I think in the next week we’re going to know a lot more.” (Nick Underhill)

