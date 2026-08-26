NFL Overhauls Fine System For Player Safety Fouls, Includes Automatic Suspensions After Three Violations

NFL Executive Vice President of Football Operations Troy Vincent said that the league and NFLPA have agreed to overhaul their fine system for player-safety fouls, which includes potential automatic suspensions on a one-year trial basis for 2026, per Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero reports that there are five categories of fouls, which include the hip-drop tackle, horse-collar tackle, launching, illegal blindside blocks, and hits on defenseless players. These will now trigger a suspension if a player commits three fouls in a single category.

According to Pelissero, players who are fined for one foul in five categories will get 50 percent of their fine money back if they don’t get fined again for the specific foul during the season. However, if a player is fined a second time for a foul in a different category, he will not receive the refund.

Pelissero notes that other player safety categories include use of helmet, roughing the passer, leg whip, among others. Should players commit fouls in this category, they will get all of the fine money back if they don’t get cited for a second foul in that category.

Players who are also fined for a second offense in any category must meet with the NFL, along with the team’s position coach and coordinator. If the player doesn’t have another fine that season, his repeat offender status will drop down to just one. If he isn’t fined the following season, it drops to zero.

Pelissero reports that a player’s fine record will be adjusted at the end of each season to potentially end repeat offender status. If a player has one infraction at the end of the season, it will drop to zero entering the following year. If he has two points, it will drop to one. However, a player with consecutive seasons with one violation will retain one infraction. Players who are suspended for three “major” violations will enter the following season with two points against them.

Pelissero adds that players can appeal any fines they accrue and everyone starts this season on a clean slate.

Although the system is currently on a one-year trial basis, Pelissero writes that their intention is for the changes to become permanent.