NFL Passes Onside Kick Rule

Dianna Russini reports that NFL owners have approved a rule change that will allow teams to declare an onside kick while trailing at any point in the game.

Russinni adds that these onside kicks will take place from the 34-yard line instead of the 35-yard line, one yard closer to the opposing team.

Previously, an onside kick was only allowed during the fourth quarter of a game.

The NFL is considering allowing kicking team players to have their front foot on the restraining line, potentially making it easier to recover the ball.

There have also been experiments in other football leagues, allowing the kicking team to attempt a fourth-down conversion, potentially keeping possession of the ball if they convert.

We will have more on any NFL rule changes as the information becomes available.