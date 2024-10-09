NFL Placed Patriots S Jabrill Peppers On Commissioner’s Exempt List

The NFL has placed Patriots S Jabrill Peppers on the commissioner’s exempt list, per Adam Schefter.

Peppers can’t practice or play while on the list but this is not a suspension and he will continue to be paid until his situation is resolved.

The veteran safety was arrested Saturday and charged with assault and battery, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, strangulation and possession of a Class B drug that police believe was cocaine.

Mike Giardi says his next court appearance is scheduled for November 22. He pled not guilty in his first court appearance on Monday.

The league uses the exempt list in cases where there are criminal cases against players serious enough to where it doesn’t want them playing but needs time for the process to play out before it can conduct its own investigation and impose any relevant discipline.

Peppers, 29, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017. He finished the final year of his four-year, $10.3 million rookie contract after he was traded to New York from Cleveland as part of the Odell Beckham Jr trade. The Giants picked up his fifth-year option in 2020.

Peppers missed all but six games in 2021 due to an ACL tear and signed a one-year deal with the Patriots.

Peppers returned to New England last year on a two-year contract, then signed a three-year, $24 million extension this past summer.

In 2024, Peppers has appeared in four games for the Patriots and recorded 23 total tackles, one interception and two pass defenses.

We’ll have more on Peppers as the news is available.