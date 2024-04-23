NFL Reinstates Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the NFL reinstated Eagles CB Isaiah Rodgers, who was suspended for the 2023 season for violating the NFL’s gambling policy.

Rodgers is allowed to participate in all team activities, effective immediately.

Rodgers, 26, is a former sixth-round pick of the Colts back in 2020. He signed a four-year contract with the team and is in the third year of the agreement.

The Colts later waived him following his suspension for violating the league’s gambling policy. Philadelphia signed Rodgers to a contract last August.

In 2022, Rodgers appeared in 15 games for the Colts and recorded 34 tackles, a forced fumble, a recovery, and three pass defenses.