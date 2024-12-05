NFL Reveals 2024 Nominees For Walter Payton NFL Man Of The Year Award

The NFL has announced the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award presented by Nationwide.

The following is a list of nominees for every team:

The award is viewed as the “league’s most revered honor” and recognizes players who show a commitment to creating an impact off the field.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said the following about the award: “The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award celebrates Walter’s enduring legacy of excellence on the field and compassion off it. This award is the league’s most prestigious honor, and we are proud to recognize these 32 outstanding men for the positive impact they make in their communities every day.”

All nominees will be recognized during the week of Super Bowl LIX and the winner will be announced during the NFL Honors on February 6th. Each nominee will receive up to $55,000 and the winner will get up to a $265,000 donation to a charity of their choice, made possible by the NFL Foundation and Nationwide Foundation.

Nationwide Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer Ramon Jones talked about what the award means to their company: “As presenting sponsor of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award, Nationwide is pleased to recognize this year’s class of remarkable nominees. Each player’s unwavering dedication to their community truly sets them apart. These men are so much more than football players, and Nationwide is proud to support and amplify their causes.”