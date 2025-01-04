NFL Rumors: Bears Coaching Search Update, Interest In Lions’ Coaches, Saints HC Candidates

The NFL coaching carousel is beginning to heat up just a few days away from Black Monday.

The Chicago Bears are expected to conduct a thorough head coaching search, with GM Ryan Poles taking the lead and a “splash hire” potentially on the horizon. Lions OC Ben Johnson is a highly sought-after candidate. The New Orleans Saints could explore various options, including Chiefs OC Matt Nagy and former Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy.

Bears

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that Bears GM Ryan Poles is running the show in terms of their head-coaching search this offseason with George McCaskey being hands-off.

“George wants Ryan to run this,” a source tells Jones. “Kevin will get what he needs to keep him involved but it’s Ryan’s decision and Ryan’s running point. Philosophically George’s view is football stays football. Even though the reporting structure is Ryan going to Kevin, George wants football people making football decisions.”

A separate source mentioned to Jones that President Kevin Warren may want a splash hire to excite the fan base and “help him get a stadium.”

may want a splash hire to excite the fan base and “help him get a stadium.” Interestingly enough, Jones mentions the possibility of the Bears’ next head coach retaining Thomas Brown as their offensive coordinator to retain some continuity on offense and with QB Caleb Williams.

as their offensive coordinator to retain some continuity on offense and with QB According to Jones, there is “mutual interest” between Lions OC Ben Johnson and the Bears regarding their head-coaching job.

and the Bears regarding their head-coaching job. Dianna Russini reports that the Bears are not only interested in Mike Vrabel, Ben Johnson, Aaron Glenn, Brian Flores, and Kliff Kingsbury. She mentions that GM Poles has done serious homework on Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver, who could fit the “leader of men” description that Chicago is looking for in their next head coach.

Lions

Both Lions OC Ben Johnson and DC Aaron Glenn are expected to be among the top head-coaching candidates this cycle.

and DC are expected to be among the top head-coaching candidates this cycle. According to Jonathan Jones, there is “mutual interest” between Lions OC Ben Johnson and the Bears regarding their head-coaching job. Although, some around the league view the Jaguars as the better fit for him.

and the Bears regarding their head-coaching job. Although, some around the league view the Jaguars as the better fit for him. Jones mentions that Lions HC Dan Campbell would likely promote from within to replace Johnson with assistant HC/RBs coach Scottie Montgomery, OL coach Hank Fraley and passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand being names to watch.

Saints

Dianna Russini expects the Saints to show interest in Chiefs OC Matt Nagy for their head-coaching job.

for their head-coaching job. Russini adds that interim head coach Darren Rizzi will get a shot at the job full-time job, but it’s also possible he could remain with the team and be part of their next coaching in some form.

will get a shot at the job full-time job, but it’s also possible he could remain with the team and be part of their next coaching in some form. According to Russini, the Saints could be a team to watch for current Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy , who has prior ties to the team.

, who has prior ties to the team. According to Nick Underhill, the Saints are strongly considering Lions DC Aaron Glenn as a candidate for their head coaching search yet nothing is concrete at this time.