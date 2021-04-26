NFL Rumors: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Bears
- As of Monday morning, Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Bears have not made any calls about trading up in the draft, presumably for a quarterback.
- Breer notes that Bears HC Matt Nagy‘s experience with WR Tyreek Hill in Kansas City could give him a blueprint for Florida WR Kadarius Toney if Chicago drafts him in the first round.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says some of the first-round chatter surrounding Stanford QB Davis Mills is from teams connecting the Patriots to him.
- Pauline adds Washington and the Bears have also been connected to Mills but it’s not clear if they’re willing to use a first-round pick on him.
Lions
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Lions are the team in the top ten that’s the most eager to move down. If they sit and pick, or wherever they end up picking, Breer adds they’re more likely to take an offensive lineman than a receiver.
- Breer also points out Penn State LB Micah Parsons is an option due to the influence of executive Chris Spielman.
- ESPN’s Todd McShay is hearing that the Lions are targeting a wide receiver if they stick at No. 7 with LSU’s Ja’Marr Chase and Alabama’s Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith among the candidates.
- Ed Werder says it seems as though South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II are both in the mix to be selected as high as No. 7 overall to the Lions.
Packers
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore could be an interesting fit for the Packers at the end of the first round, as he’s heard Randall Cobb comparisons.
Vikings
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer confirms the Vikings have explored trading up. If they stick at No. 14, the two names he’s heard connected to Minnesota are USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker and Miami DE Jaelan Phillips.
- According to Darren Wolfson, the Vikings have shown interest in Pittsburgh DL Jaylen Twyman.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!