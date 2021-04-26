NFL Rumors: Cardinals, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

Cardinals

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes a trade either up or down makes a lot of sense for the Cardinals, as their pick at No. 16 is right where the value drops for a lot of teams.

He’s heard Arizona loves Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle , who probably won’t last until their pick. Breer adds he’s heard the Cardinals like Alabama RB Najee Harris but No. 16 might be too rich for him.

, who probably won’t last until their pick. Breer adds he’s heard the Cardinals like Alabama RB but No. 16 might be too rich for him. Breer mentions Arizona’s medical grade on Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley would likely determine if he’s an option for them at No. 16.

49ers

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that when the 49ers made the trade up to No. 3, they were comfortable taking Alabama QB Mac Jones and in fact it was almost a lock that he would be the pick.

and in fact it was almost a lock that he would be the pick. After having the chance to dive into the other quarterbacks, though, Schefter says it has become a much more difficult decision and really a philosophical one about which direction they want to take the offense.

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reiterates that the 49ers made their trade up to No. 3 without knowing precisely the quarterback they were taking. But he believes there was a leader in the clubhouse, that players was Jones and that as of right now he doesn’t think he’s seen anything to indicate they’ve moved off him.

However, he adds he wouldn’t be surprised if North Dakota State QB Trey Lance ends up being the pick, as he’s also seen as a scheme fit.

ends up being the pick, as he’s also seen as a scheme fit. NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the 49ers might be willing to lower their asking price for QB Jimmy Garoppolo to try and move him during the draft, perhaps down to a second-round pick.

to try and move him during the draft, perhaps down to a second-round pick. King also thinks San Francisco ultimately takes Jones, as he’s the accurate, coach-on-the-field type that 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan values.

values. According to NFL Media’s Michael Giardi, if the 49ers take Jones, they could look to move Garoppolo instead of keeping him this season.

According to ESPN’s Todd McShay, the 49ers are split on whether to take Jones or Lance, with many in the personnel department advocating for Lance and his upside.

However, Shanahan is a big fan of Jones. McShay says Shanahan might ultimately “acquiesce” to the scouting department but his sense is that’s less likely.

McShay also brings up that there’s a lot of “seed-planting in the rumor mill” this time of year and that this could be an instance of that.

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero reports Jones is the favorite to be taken No. 3 overall, and multiple general managers believe he is the pick. However, Pelissero also said the team is still doing work on Lance.

According to NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport, the 49ers don’t plan to tell either Jones or Lance if they are the pick until the draft, so the suspense will drag out further.

In a pre-draft press conference, 49ers GM John Lynch detailed the work they’ve done on this class, including interviews for 600 players, physicals for 150, 128 pro days and a final board of 160 draftable players: “We’re prepared. We’re ready. Looking forward to finishing our preparations.” (Cam Inman)

detailed the work they’ve done on this class, including interviews for 600 players, physicals for 150, 128 pro days and a final board of 160 draftable players: “We’re prepared. We’re ready. Looking forward to finishing our preparations.” (Cam Inman) Lynch on the process leading up to the draft: “Our job it to make the right decision….This process has been as thorough as any one I’ve been a part of.” (Schefter)

Lynch said he plans to defer to Shanahan when it comes to quarterback: “The draft is mine but I told Kyle from the beginning he and I are doing this together. When it comes to quarterbacks, and we have a head coach who’s our offensive play-caller, I will always defer to him.” (Inman)

Shanahan said they felt the need to be aggressive and put themselves in position to take a quarterback: “We could have sat there at 12, and waited which one came to us, if one did. … But we made a decision that we felt we needed to get a starting QB. We wanted to dictate it. We’ll get the one that we feel is best for us.” (Schefter)

Shanahan added that there are five players he would feel good about drafting: “After going through this, I feel good about five guys at three. … We started with one candidate in mind, but all have gotten better since.” (Schefter)

He refused to tip the team’s hand for which quarterback they’re leaning toward, as they don’t see any possible advantage for them by telling the world. (Dan Graziano)

49ers fans have made it clear they would be unhappy if the pick ends up being Jones but Shanahan said he doesn’t care: “That is so irresponsible to let something like that affect your decision. This is what we do for a living. It’s up to us to live with the consequences.” (Inman)

Asked if he could guarantee Garoppolo would be on the roster when the draft is over on Sunday, Shanahan responded: “I can’t guarantee that anybody in the world will be alive Sunday.” (Graziano)

Lynch said Garoppolo is planning to be at OTAs and Shanahan said the biggest reason they’re making a move for a quarterback is because of Garoppolo’s injuries: “The biggest thing with Jimmy is injuries and it’s been very tough when he’s hurt. … We’ve been zooming these last 2 weeks. Excited to get him in here coming up. I feel very fortunate taking a rookie quarterback that we do have a guy like Jimmy.” (Inman)

Rams

While RB Cam Akers is obviously the engine that will drive Los Angeles’ offense, HC Sean McVay thinks he can be an every-down back for the Rams.

“Cam hit his stride at the right moments,” McVay said, via Eric D. Williams of SI. “You could see he’s always had real and authentic confidence, but then as he’s getting more and more comfortable for the different ways that we were able to utilize him. I think he can come alive in the passing game. I think he can continue to play at a high level. Really, I think he’s an every-down back. I think he’s a special player.”

Williams still thinks the Rams could use a short-yardage back who can also contribute as a returner and some backs to consider in the draft could include Michael Carter, Javonte Williams, Jermar Jefferson, Kenneth Gainwell, Ben Mason, and Kene Nwangwu.

Seahawks

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks trading around and getting more than the three picks they currently have will be the top priority for the Seahawks.