NFL Rumors: Colts, Jaguars, Texans, Titans

Colts
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the depth at offensive tackle in this year’s draft could push the Colts to someone like Georgia DE Azeez Ojulari in the first round.
Jaguars
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer notes that pass rusher isn’t necessarily out of the question for the Jaguars with their second first-round pick and points out that HC Urban Meyer recruited Penn State DE Jayson Oweh when he was coming out of high school.
- ESPN’s Todd McShay thinks the Jaguars could hammer offense early in the draft to ensure they have a strong supporting cast around No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline mentions N.C. State DT Alim McNeill and Ohio State DT Tommy Togiai as potential targets for the Jaguars in the third round.
- According to Justin Melo, the Jaguars met with Texas A&M OL Carson Green.
- The Jaguars have met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)
Texans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer doesn’t think Texans GM Nick Caserio will worry much about picking for need given Houston doesn’t have a ton of draft capital and just about every position could be considered a need.
Titans
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says two players he’s heard connected to the Titans a lot are Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and TCU S Trevon Moehrig. Tennessee has bigger needs on paper but Breer adds either of those two players would be big additions on defense.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King thinks the Titans would be interested in Falcons WR Julio Jones if Atlanta truly is willing to trade him.
- Titans GM Jon Robinson said they will discuss trading back if it makes sense to do so based on how the draft falls: “You don’t want to trade back just to trade back.” (Turron Davenport)
- Robinson did admit that he would like to have more picks in the first three rounds, and they will explore it: “Wish I had more than four (in the top 100). We’re willing to shuffle around.” (Paul Kuharsky)
- Robinson mentioned he likes the wide receiver depth in this year’s draft class: “The wide receiver group is pretty balanced from top to bottom. You certainly have some premium players at the top. There’s good depth players and role players throughout.” (Michael Giardi)
- After missing on OT Isaiah Wilson last year, Robinson said there is always pressure to hit on players: “I always put pressure on myself to get it right. We’ve probably gotten it right more than we’ve gotten it wrong. But last year was a bad situation for us.” (Terry McCormick)
- Robinson said the team likes the different levels of pass rushers this year, from top-tier guys to situational guys to even developmental prospects. (McCormick)
- Robinson mentioned TE Anthony Firkser is making progress: “He’s a team guy and I’m proud of the progress. … He’s been working his tail off to get better.” (Jim Wyatt)
