NFL Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Eagles

Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman admitted that while their draft process in the past “hasn’t always been perfect,” he expects everyone to be on the same page this year.

“We’re proud of our group of scouts and our front office, who have contributed to our team,” Roseman said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “It hasn’t always been perfect — the draft is an inexact science. When you look at hit rates throughout the draft, where you’re picking — whether it’s in the first round or going down less — and you’re looking at the rest of the league, it’s an inexact science. We’re constantly striving to do better. This process, this year — with the coaches, with the scouts — has really allowed us to sit down and talk about a lot of these things and figure out the best way to utilize the 11 picks in this draft.”