NFL Rumors: Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Washington

Cowboys
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the Cowboys have been connected to cornerback so much that other teams eyeing the position have been exploring trading ahead of them. The top two options for the pick are Alabama’s Patrick Surtain and South Carolina’s Jaycee Horn.
- Breer adds the Eagles are one of the teams mentioned as wanting to leapfrog Dallas for a corner.
- If Surtain is off the board, ESPN’s Todd McShay says a source tells him Dallas could try to trade back and still target a cornerback.
- The Cowboys have met multiple times with Boston College LB Isaiah McDuffie. (Justin Melo)
Eagles
Eagles’ GM Howie Roseman admitted that while their draft process in the past “hasn’t always been perfect,” he expects everyone to be on the same page this year.
“We’re proud of our group of scouts and our front office, who have contributed to our team,” Roseman said, via Mike Kaye of NJ.com. “It hasn’t always been perfect — the draft is an inexact science. When you look at hit rates throughout the draft, where you’re picking — whether it’s in the first round or going down less — and you’re looking at the rest of the league, it’s an inexact science. We’re constantly striving to do better. This process, this year — with the coaches, with the scouts — has really allowed us to sit down and talk about a lot of these things and figure out the best way to utilize the 11 picks in this draft.”
- Kaye has made note of the rumors about the Eagles’ desire to trade back up into the first round, saying there are only four players worthy of this, including TE Kyle Pitts, LSU WR Ja’Marr Chase, Alabama CB Patrick Surtain, or Ohio State QB Justin Fields.
- ESPN’s Todd McShay says the Eagles have sent out feelers to teams below them about a potential swap if a quarterback is on the board at No. 12.
- McShay adds he’s heard there’s some interest in Fields within the organization but that could be part of the move to get another team to trade up.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says the word is the Eagles are exploring a move up in the draft for a cornerback, potentially getting ahead of the Cowboys at No. 10.
- He adds to never rule out Roseman drafting a lineman on either side of the ball, especially because the Eagles are getting older up front. Breer has also heard Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle is a player Philadelphia loves.
Giants
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer thinks the Giants’ pick at No. 11 could be where the first edge rusher comes off the board and lists Miami’s Jaelan Phillips and Michigan’s Kwity Paye as the names to watch.
- NBC Sports’ Peter King says he’s heard Giants HC Joe Judge loves Alabama WR DeVonta Smith, the organization as a whole likes South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn and GM Dave Gettleman loves Penn State LB Micah Parsons.
- According to Fansided’s Matt Lombardo, many people in the league believe the top of Giants’ draft board includes Parsons, Smith, Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle, Northwestern LT Rashawn Slater, Horn and Virginia Tech CB Caleb Farley.
Washington
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer is skeptical that Washington will trade up for a quarterback unless one really starts to slip.
- Some players to keep an eye on for Washington’s pick at No. 19 include Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw and Kentucky LB Jamin Davis, per Breer.
- Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline says some of the first-round chatter surrounding Stanford QB Davis Mills is from teams connecting the Patriots to him.
- Pauline adds Washington and the Bears have also been connected to Mills but it’s not clear if they’re willing to use a first-round pick on him.
