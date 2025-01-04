NFL Rumors: Rodgers Future Uncertain, Patriots’ Mayo, Dolphins, Jets Targeting Vrabel?

The NFL coaching carousel and offseason are starting to heat up, with key decisions looming for the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, and New England Patriots.

Rumors are starting to circulate about the Dolphins’ GM situation, while the Jets prioritize experience in their head coaching search amidst uncertainty surrounding Aaron Rodgers’ future. The Patriots face questions about Jerod Mayo’s future and potential staff changes.

Dolphins

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports reports that there was a “strong rumor around the league during the fall was that [GM Chris Grier ] could retire and move to a senior advisor role.”

However, some wonder whether 84-year-old owner Stephen Ross would want to start over with a new GM at this point when Grier is well-liked in Miami.

Jets

Despite Mike Vrabel being set to meet with more teams next week, including the Bears and Saints, Dianna Russini of The Athletic was told both the Jets and Vrabel felt Friday’s meeting went “really, really well.”

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports writes that the Jets are expected to value experience in their head coaching hire this time around.

Jones says that the Jets will end up hiring a GM before a head coach even though both searches are being conducted simultaneously.

The Jets reportedly have made no edicts to any candidates regarding the future of QB Aaron Rodgers, but Jones says there’s “great doubt” he will return for the 2025 season.

According to Jones, Vrabel and Lions DC Aaron Glenn were considered "early favorites" for the job with Steelers OC Arthur Smith and Bills OC Joe Brady also being names to watch.

Patriots

ESPN’s Dan Graziano guesses the Patriots will keep HC Jerod Mayo in 2025, as one-and-done feels a little harsh. Still, Graziano admits Mayo has not made the decision open-and-shut.

If the job comes open, Graziano thinks former Titans HC Mike Vrabel would be at the top of the list of candidates.

would be at the top of the list of candidates. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler doesn’t think OC Alex Van Pelt will be afforded the same patience and could be in serious danger of being one and done.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports maintains that the Patriots want to retain Mayo, despite a disappointing first season.

Mayo is expected to bring in more veteran coaches in 2025 should he be retained.

Jones says there could be some changes to the team’s personnel department and it’s possible Bill Belichick could lure away from coaches and trainers this offseason.