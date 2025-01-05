NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy’s Future, Brian Daboll, Commanders

Commanders

With his game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys on Sunday, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin set the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season.

set the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season. Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on leaving the game on Sunday: “Just some leg soreness. At the end of the day, I respect the decision DQ and them make. Now it’s just [about] getting ready for next week.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s future with the team is in doubt as his contract expires and the team could look for a change of pace. McCarthy acknowledged that Week 18 could be his last in Dallas and talked about what AT&T Stadium means to him.

“I’ll be honest with you: I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium. So, I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it. I’m not thinking about it right now, but, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that.”

Calvin Watkins noted that McCarthy hugged his assistant coaches as they entered the locker room after the game on Sunday, which is something they don’t normally do.

Jerry Jones on McCarthy: “Mike’s one of the best coaches I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach.” (Ed Werder)

Giants

With catch number 108, Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers set the franchise record for most receptions in a single season on Sunday.

set the franchise record for most receptions in a single season on Sunday. The team secured the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with a Patriots win over Buffalo on Sunday.

Giants HC Brian Daboll on whether he’s been told about his future: “After the game we’ll sit down and have a conversation.” (Jordan Raanan)

on whether he’s been told about his future: “After the game we’ll sit down and have a conversation.” (Jordan Raanan) Giants TE Daniel Bellinger was fined $6,573 for Chop Block in Week 17.