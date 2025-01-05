NFC Notes: Mike McCarthy’s Future, Brian Daboll, Commanders

Commanders
- With his game-winning touchdown against the Cowboys on Sunday, Commanders WR Terry McLaurin set the franchise record for most receiving touchdowns in a single season.
- Commanders QB Jayden Daniels on leaving the game on Sunday: “Just some leg soreness. At the end of the day, I respect the decision DQ and them make. Now it’s just [about] getting ready for next week.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy’s future with the team is in doubt as his contract expires and the team could look for a change of pace. McCarthy acknowledged that Week 18 could be his last in Dallas and talked about what AT&T Stadium means to him.
“I’ll be honest with you: I go to the stadium much earlier this time in my career than I used to,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I won a Super Bowl in that home locker room at AT&T Stadium. So, I have a very strong emotional attachment that it hits me every time I walk in there and every time I walk out. So, yeah, I’m definitely aware of it. I’m not thinking about it right now, but, yeah, I’m definitely in tune with that.”
- Calvin Watkins noted that McCarthy hugged his assistant coaches as they entered the locker room after the game on Sunday, which is something they don’t normally do.
- Jerry Jones on McCarthy: “Mike’s one of the best coaches I think there is. He was made the coach here because I thought that, and he’s done absolutely nothing to diminish my opinion of him as a coach.” (Ed Werder)
Giants
- With catch number 108, Giants rookie WR Malik Nabers set the franchise record for most receptions in a single season on Sunday.
- The team secured the No. 3 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft with a Patriots win over Buffalo on Sunday.
- Giants HC Brian Daboll on whether he’s been told about his future: “After the game we’ll sit down and have a conversation.” (Jordan Raanan)
- Giants TE Daniel Bellinger was fined $6,573 for Chop Block in Week 17.
