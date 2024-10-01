NFL Suspending Bills EDGE Von Miller Four Games

The NFL has suspended Bills edge rusher Von Miller four games for violating the league’s personal conduct policy

Miller’s suspension stems from domestic violence allegations from November of last year.

It’s worth mentioning that no charges were filed in the case.

Miller, 35, is a former first-round pick of the Broncos back in 2011. After playing out his rookie deal, Denver picked up his fifth-year option and later used their franchise tag on Miller.

The Broncos signed Miller to a six-year, $114 million extension in 2016 with $70 million guaranteed. He made $18 million in 2020 with $6 million fully guaranteed and counted $25.625 million against the cap.

Denver officially picked up Miller’s option last year and again in 2021 at a figure of $18 million. However, the Broncos traded Miller to the Rams at the deadline for second and third-round picks while also eating most of his remaining salary. Miller then ended up winning the Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams.

Miller went on to sign a six-year, $120 million deal with the Buffalo Bills as an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

In 2024, Miller has appeared in four games for the Bills and recorded five tackles and three sacks.