NFL Suspends Texans DL Mario Edwards Four Games

The NFL has suspended Texans DL Mario Edwards four games for violating its substance abuse policy, per Ian Rapoport.

The suspension starts immediately and will end in Week 11. Edwards won’t count against the active roster while suspended.

It’s fortuitous timing for Houston in one way, as Edwards had been filling in for DL Denico Autry, who just finished a six-game suspension.

Edwards, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Raiders back in 2015. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $6.017 million rookie contract when the Raiders cut him loose during the 2018 preseason.

Edwards was quickly claimed off of waivers by the Giants in September of 2018 and played out the year in New York. From there, Edwards had stints with the Saints, Bears, Jaguars and Titans before joining the Seahawks last year.

He signed a one-year deal with the Texans this past offseason.

In 2024, Edwards has appeared in six games for the Texans and recorded 18 total tackles, two tackles for loss, two sacks, a fumble recovery and a pass deflection.