NFL To Evaluate Changing Playoff Seeding This Offseason

According to Jonathan Jones, the NFL will likely take another look this offseason at changing the way playoff seeding works.

Under the current setup, the top four seeds go to the four division winners, which makes it possible for a team with a better record to be on the road in the playoffs. This happens on a fairly regular basis but this year is particularly lopsided.

The Chargers (11-6, at 10-7 Houston on Saturday), the Vikings (14-3, at 10-7 Los Angeles) and the Commanders (12-5, at 10-7 Tampa Bay) are the teams that fell on the wrong side of that quirk this year.

Jones notes a fix would be to give the top four seeds to the team’s with the best records, which would still preserve the automatic playoff berth for winning the division.

However, Jones points out that the league’s owners have not shown a lot of appetite for this rule change in the past. Ultimately any rule change must be passed by a majority of the owners to go through.