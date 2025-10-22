NFL Trade Deadline Buzz For 15 AFC Teams

Bengals
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says if the Bengals made DE Trey Hendrickson available, he’d be the top trade target for other teams at the deadline. However, a team source tells Fowler Cincinnati doesn’t want to move Hendrickson.
- If they change their mind, the 49ers in particular have come up as a team that would be interested.
- Conversely, Fowler says other teams have come away with the impression that the Bengals would be willing to trade LB Logan Wilson, a team captain who has been benched in recent weeks for fourth-round LB Barrett Carter.
- Bengals CB Cam Taylor-Britt is another trade candidate worth watching after being benched this past week, per Fowler.
Bills
- The Athletic’s Tim Graham notes the Bills would like to be aggressive at the deadline, with needs at wide receiver and safety the most glaring. However, he points out they have some real financial constraints to overcome.
Broncos
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler lists Broncos CB Ja’Quan McMillian as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
Browns
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler says Browns RB Jerome Ford has been openly available for some time but the trade market for running backs has not crystallized into action yet.
- The Athletic’s Zac Jackson says the Browns will listen to offers for any player in a contract year, including Ford (who he says would cost an acquiring team just pennies), DE Alex Wright, TE David Njoku, DE Joe Tryon-Shoyinka and DE Cameron Thomas.
- Jackson adds the Browns would likely at least entertain potential trades involving veteran interior offensive linemen like Wyatt Teller and Ethan Pocic.
Chargers
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano continues to hear the Chargers are interested in potentially trading for help at running back with their injury issues at the position.
Chiefs
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano reports the Chiefs are happy with their situation at receiver and aren’t as interested in trading for a running back as was previously suggested a couple of weeks ago.
- He adds Kansas City is very open to adding on the defensive line, either at edge rusher or on the interior after injuries sapped the latter group.
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Chiefs CB Kristian Fulton is a potential trade candidate to watch after he was a healthy scratch this past week. Kansas City inked him to a two-year, $20 million deal as a free agent just this past offseason. Chiefs CB Joshua Williams is another trade candidate.
Colts
- According to Jordan Schultz, the Colts are viewed around the league as a team to watch ahead of the trade deadline, particularly for a big swing for a proven defensive playmaker.
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler writes the Colts are a natural fit to watch for any Bengals defensive players that Cincinnati is willing to move on from before the trade deadline, including LB Logan Wilson, CB Cam Taylor-Britt and, obviously, DE Trey Hendrickson. Colts DC Lou Anarumo was the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati for all of those players’ tenure before this year.
Dolphins
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, multiple league sources believe the Dolphins are serious in their stance that they don’t want to trade WR Jaylen Waddle. Fowler estimates there’s just a 10 percent chance Waddle is dealt before the deadline.
- Fowler adds the sources he’s talked to think Dolphins OLB Jaelan Phillips would attract more trade interest than OLB Bradley Chubb, as he’s younger and has more upside at this stage. Miami is expected to get trade interest on both players.
- In a separate article, Fowler says several personnel departments have been enamored with Phillips’ career trajectory before losing multiple seasons to major injuries. He also says S Minkah Fitzpatrick is on his radar as a trade candidate, despite being reacquired by the team this offseason.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano continues to hear Dolphins RB Jaylen Wright as a potential trade candidate after he’s slipped down the depth chart, with the Chargers and Texans two teams in the market for help at the position.
Jets
- According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Jets are not desperate to trade DE Jermaine Johnson but it also doesn’t seem like they’re closed off to the idea, at least not as much as they are for fellow DE Will McDonald IV. Fowler estimates there’s a 35 percent chance Johnson is traded, which is among the higher figures on his list.
- The most likely Jets player to be traded, per Fowler, is nickel CB Michael Carter II who has been passed over by CB Jarvis Brownlee (another trade addition). Fowler says his understanding is there are teams interested in Carter but he has a $4 million injury guarantee vesting early next year that could be a bit of a hurdle.
- Jets RB Breece Hall continues to draw interest, per Fowler, but it’s still very much up in the air whether the Jets would consider moving him. He’s a key piece to the offense right now but in the final year of his contract.
Patriots
- Per ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, Patriots S Kyle Dugger would have been traded coming out of the preseason if New England had been able to resolve the issues other teams had with acquiring Dugger’s significant salary. He adds the veteran remains a trade candidate for teams looking for a viable third safety.
- The Athletic’s Chad Graff expects the Patriots to look into acquiring help at edge rusher ahead of the trade deadline.
Raiders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler notes the types of offers the Raiders get on WR Jakobi Meyers over the next couple of weeks could ultimately determine whether Las Vegas trades the veteran.
- Meyers addressed his status this week and reiterated that he has not withdrawn his trade request and would still like to be traded: “Oh, for sure. But I’m a professional at the end of the day. I’m just trying to play good football.” (Ryan McFadden)
- Fowler mentions the Raiders as a potential trade fit for Giants QB Russell Wilson, although he says New York is expected to have challenges moving Wilson and estimates the chances of a deal actually happening are only 10 percent.
Ravens
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out his league sources were surprised and caught off guard when the Ravens traded OLB Odafe Oweh, which has led people to re-evaluate whether other key veterans in Baltimore like TE Mark Andrews might be more available than previously believed.
- Fowler lists Ravens WR Rashod Bateman and RB Keaton Mitchell as honorable mention trade candidates, but doesn’t go into further detail.
- The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec says the Ravens remain buyers for now despite their 1-5 record, as they do believe they can turn the season around. He adds the team has explored additions at edge rusher, interior defensive line and interior offensive line.
- If the team keeps losing, however, Zrebiec doesn’t rule out the Ravens becoming sellers.
Steelers
- The Athletic’s Mike DeFabo says that while the Steelers have already made some big trades this year, they definitely could make more before the deadline, as GM Omar Khan believes they have a legit competitive window with QB Aaron Rodgers this year and wants to do it justice.
- DeFabo says wide receiver is the biggest position of interest for Pittsburgh at the moment. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler adds the Steelers are comfortable slow-playing the market for now, as the player they add has to be the right fit.
- He mentions Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers as a potential target, assuming the Raiders actually end up being willing to deal him.
Texans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler highlights Texans LB Christian Harris as a trade candidate worth watching, as he’s been relegated to a reserve role on Houston’s defense in a contract year.
- Fowler lists Texans WR Christian Kirk as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
- ESPN’s Dan Graziano continues to hear the Texans are interested in potentially trading for help at running back.
Titans
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports the Titans are open to trading any veteran players who are in the final year of their contract and not in the long-term plans of the organization. One of the top candidates is OLB Arden Key.
- Another is starting nickel CB Roger McCreary, and Fowler adds there was some buzz about the Titans shopping McCreary at roster cutdowns. Titans TE Chigoziem Okonkwo is another name to watch, per Fowler, though Tennessee will be careful not to degrade the offensive environment around first-round QB Cam Ward too much more.
- Fowler lists Titans WR Calvin Ridley as an honorable mention trade candidate, but doesn’t go into further detail.
