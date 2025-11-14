NFL Transactions: Friday 11/14

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bears

Buccaneers

Eagles

Falcons

Lions

  • Placed DE Pat O’Connor on injured reserve.

Seahawks

  • Signed DB Tyler Hall to practice squad.
  • Placed WR Tyrone Broden on practice squad injured list.

Steelers

