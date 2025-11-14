NFL Transactions: Friday 11/14

Bears
- Designated DB Jaylon Johnson to return from injured reserve.
Buccaneers
- Signed RB Owen Wright to active roster.
Eagles
- Signed DB Ambry Thomas to practice squad.
- Released DE Titus Leo from practice squad.
Falcons
- Signed DT Kentavius Street to active roster.
- Placed DT Sam Roberts on injured reserve.
Lions
- Placed DE Pat O’Connor on injured reserve.
Seahawks
- Signed DB Tyler Hall to practice squad.
- Placed WR Tyrone Broden on practice squad injured list.
Steelers
- Signed RB Trey Sermon to practice squad.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on X.com and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!