NFL Transactions: Friday 11/7

49ers
- Released C Dieter Eiselen from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jalen Graham to their practice squad.
Bears
- Placed DT Andrew Billings and DB Jaylon Jones on injured reserve.
- Signed DB JT Woods to their practice squad.
- Signed DB Tarvarius Moore to their active roster.
Bengals
- Elevated OT Devin Cochran and T Cam Grandy to their active roster.
Bills
- Waived DE Zion Logue.
Cowboys
- Signed DB Andrew Booth to their practice squad.
Dolphins
- Designated DB Patrick McMorris to return from injured reserve.
Eagles
- Released QB Will Grier from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Tarron Jackson to their practice squad.
Giants
- Waived K Greg Joseph from injured reserve with a settlement.
Lions
- Waived WR Isaiah Williams.
Panthers
- Released LB Chandler Wooten from their practice squad.
- Signed LB Jacoby Windmon to their practice squad.
Rams
- Designated G Steve Avila and C Jonah Jackson to return from injured reserve.
Ravens
- Activated RB Keaton Mitchell from the PUP list.
- Elevated DT Josh Tupou and LB Kristian Welch to their active roster.
- Waived DE Yannick Ngakoue.
Saints
- Designated C Erick McCoy to return from injured reserve.
