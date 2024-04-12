NFL Transactions: Friday 4/12

Browns
- Traded OT Leroy Watson to the Titans
Giants
- Signed LB Matthew Adams
Jaguars
- Re-Signed ERFA WR Tim Jones, DB Gregory Junior, and G Cole Van Lanen
Rams
- Signed LB Troy Reeder
Saints
- Signed LB Khaleke Hudson
- Signed WR Equanimeous St. Brown
- Signed QB Kellen Mond
Titans
- Acquired OT Leroy Watson from the Browns
Vikings
- Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill
