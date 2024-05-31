NFL Transactions: Friday 5/31

By
Nate Bouda
-

Bills

  • Bills released P Matt Haack
  • Bills signed DT Gable Steveson

Buccaneers

Cardinals

Falcons

  • Falcons waived TE Tucker Fisk from injured reserve with a settlement

Giants

Jets

  • Jets waived RB Markese Stepp from injured reserve with a settlement

Lions

Patriots

Saints

Vikings

  • Vikings waived C Matthew Cindric
  • Vikings signed G Dalton Risner

