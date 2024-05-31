NFL Transactions: Friday 5/31

Bills
- Bills released P Matt Haack
- Bills signed DT Gable Steveson
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers waived WR Deven Thompkins with an injury designation
Cardinals
- Cardinals signed fourth-round DB Dadrion Taylor-Demerson
Falcons
- Falcons waived TE Tucker Fisk from injured reserve with a settlement
Giants
- Giants signed second-round DB Tyler Nubin
- Giants RB Gary Brightwell reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Jets
- Jets waived RB Markese Stepp from injured reserve with a settlement
Lions
- Lions signed second-round DB Ennis Rakestraw
Patriots
- Patriots signed third-round OT Caedan Wallace
Saints
- Saints signed DB Kool-Aid McKinstry
Vikings
- Vikings waived C Matthew Cindric
- Vikings signed G Dalton Risner
