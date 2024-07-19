NFL Transactions: Friday 7/19

Bears
- Bears placed TE Gerald Everett on the active/non-football injury list
- Bears activated DE Jamree Kromah from the PUP list
Commanders
- Commanders placed DT Jer’Zhan Newton on the active/non-football injury list
Packers
- Packers waived WR Alex McGough from the PUP list
- Packers signed WRs Rory Starkey and Jalen Wayne.
Panthers
- Panthers placed RB Jonathan Brooks on the active/non-football injury list
- Panthers placed LB Amare Barno, WR Jalen Coker, OT Yosuah Nijman, and LB D.J. Wonnum on the active/PUP list
Patriots
- Patriots placed LB Jontrey Hunter on the active/non-football injury list
- Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on the active/PUP list
Seahawks
- Seahawks activated WR Dee Williams from the non-football injury list
