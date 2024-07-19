NFL Transactions: Friday 7/19

Bears

  • Bears placed TE Gerald Everett on the active/non-football injury list
  • Bears activated DE Jamree Kromah from the PUP list

Commanders

  • Commanders placed DT Jer’Zhan Newton on the active/non-football injury list

Packers

  • Packers waived WR Alex McGough from the PUP list
  • Packers signed WRs Rory Starkey and Jalen Wayne.

Panthers

  • Panthers placed RB Jonathan Brooks on the active/non-football injury list
  • Panthers placed LB Amare Barno, WR Jalen Coker, OT Yosuah Nijman, and LB D.J. Wonnum on the active/PUP list

Patriots

  • Patriots placed LB Jontrey Hunter on the active/non-football injury list
  • Patriots placed RB Terrell Jennings on the active/PUP list

Seahawks

  • Seahawks activated WR Dee Williams from the non-football injury list

