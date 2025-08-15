NFL Transactions: Friday 8/15

49ers
- Released TE Ross Dwelley.
- Signed DT Shakel Brown.
Bears
- Waived TE Jordan Murray with an injury settlement.
Bills
- WR Jalen Virgil reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Signed TE Matt Sokol.
Broncos
- Signed DB Micah Abraham.
- Waived DB Gregory Junior with an injury designation.
Chargers
- WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Jordan Oladokun reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
- Placed WR Mike Williams on the reserve/left squad list.
- Waived TE Jordan Petaia from injured reserve with an injury settlement.
Falcons
- T Tyrone Wheatley reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
Texans
- Waived WR Johnny Johnson with an injury settlement.
