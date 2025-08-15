NFL Transactions: Friday 8/15

49ers

Bears

  • Waived TE Jordan Murray with an injury settlement.

Bills

Broncos

  • Signed DB Micah Abraham.
  • Waived DB Gregory Junior with an injury designation.

Chargers

  • WR Dez Fitzpatrick and DB Jordan Oladokun reverted to injured reserve after clearing waivers.
  • Placed WR Mike Williams on the reserve/left squad list.
  • Waived TE Jordan Petaia from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Falcons

Texans

