NFL Transactions: Friday 8/2

By
Nate Bouda
-

49ers

  • 49ers signed C Pat Elflein
  • 49ers waived C Briason Mays

Bears

  • Bears waived LS Cameron Lyons
  • Bears signed DB Ro Torrence

Broncos

Buccaneers

  • Buccaneers placed G Iosua Opeta on injured reserve
  • Buccaneers signed LB Jay Person

Chiefs

Cowboys

Jets

Patriots

Saints

Steelers

  • Steelers reverted DE David Perales to injured reserve after clearing waivers

Titans

