NFL Transactions: Friday 8/2

49ers
- 49ers signed C Pat Elflein
- 49ers waived C Briason Mays
Bears
- Bears waived LS Cameron Lyons
- Bears signed DB Ro Torrence
Broncos
- Broncos signed TE Hunter Kampmoyer
- Broncos waived DT Brandon Matterson
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers placed G Iosua Opeta on injured reserve
- Buccaneers signed LB Jay Person
Chiefs
- Chiefs signed TE Geor-quarius Spivey
- Chiefs waived WR Izaiah Gathings
Cowboys
- Cowboys signed DE Al-Quadin Muhammad and DE Shaka Toney
- Cowboys waived WR Corey Crooms with an injury designation
Jets
- Jets waived TE Kevin Foelsch
- Jets waived WR Marcus Riley with an injury designation
- Jets signed WR Brandon Smith, DB Tre Swilling, and WR Isaiah Winstead
Patriots
- Patriots signed OT Kellen Diesch and DB A.J. Thomas
- Patriots waived RB Deshaun Fenwick
- Patriots waived OT Tyrone Wheatley with an injury designation
Saints
- Saints released QB Nathan Peterman
- Saints signed WR Samson Nacua
- Saints reverted TE Tommy Hudson to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Steelers
- Steelers reverted DE David Perales to injured reserve after clearing waivers
Titans
- Titans activated OT Nicholas Petit-Frere from the PUP list
