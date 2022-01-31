NFL Transactions: Monday 1/31

Cleared Waivers
- OT Matt Gono – ATL
- DB Damon Arnette – KC
- Antoine Brooks – LAR
- WR River Cracraft – SF
49ers
- 49ers signed T Alfredo Gutierrez, RB Josh Hokit, WR Connor Wedington, DL Chris Slayton, WR Austin Mack, LB Curtis Robinson and TE Tanner Hudson to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Bengals
- Bengals release K Elliott Fry from practice squad injured list. (NFLTR)
Buccaneers
- Buccaneers signed P Sterling Hofrichter, OT Jonathan Hubbard, WR Travis Jonsen, WR Vyncint Smith, and WR Austin Watkins to futures contracts. (NFLTR)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!